5 Prestigious International Car Shows Where Automakers Reveal New Models

Changing industry dynamics and the rise of livestreaming have led many physical conventions and events to either go away entirely (most notably the Geneva Motor Show and the E3 video game expo) or shift to digital formats (Apple's major product keynotes). Thankfully, a lot of traditional car shows have stuck around globally and remain among the most important entries on the calendar for automakers.

Setting up a pavilion at an auto show, especially a reputable and longstanding one, can be expensive, but it gives automakers a global platform to unveil brand-new production cars, showcase wild concepts and designs, and introduce new technologies to journalists, industry executives, and prospective buyers. It's also always fun to walk through the pavilions at a motor show and check out new cars up close and in the flesh.

While hundreds of automotive exhibitions and trade shows are held across the world every year, there's an upper echelon of car shows for which automakers save their best reveals. These include long-running motor shows like IAA Mobility, exhibitions of growing significance like Auto China and Auto Shanghai, and Monterey Car Week, which isn't a convention but a week-long series of prestigious automotive events.