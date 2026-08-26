Lots Of Great Cars Sold For Under $10,000 At Monterey Car Week 2026

Hello fellow have-nots and gutter snipes! Clear the coal soot from your screen-weary eyes and gaze upon the discounted fruits of another glorious Monterey Car Week! The caviar has been consumed and the Concours-worthy cars have all shuffled off to their temperature-controlled luxury garages far larger and nicer than any of my New York–based co-worker's apartments. So it goes.

I love going to Car Week, because I am a firm believer that we low brow should rub shoulders with such fine people of social standing. It does both sides good to get those white, seersucker suit jackets scuffed by the dirty little grabby hands of Jalopnik. Remember, kids: don't be a class traitor, be a class infiltrator.

And it is with this spirit that I bring to you the few affordable cars that sold at action at Monterey Car Week 2026. Yes, even in Monterey you can find used enthusiast cars that won't cost you every last penny in your bank account. Surprisingly, some can be found at the same car week as a 1935 Duesenberg SSJ Special Speedster once owned by Clark Gable. Will they cost you an arm and a leg in mechanic and insurance costs? Probably, but you will look cool the whole time you are going broke.

This year the Car Week auctions hit a record of $762 million, with an average price of $887,399 across the nearly 900 sales, but the cheap cars sold for cheaper than ever. We've got 15 entires all under $10,000, while last year the ceiling was $15,000 just to get a good spread. Per usual, I skipped the memorabilia, expensive children's toys, bicycles and motorcycles in my reckoning. Four wheels good, two wheels bad, and all that.

A new player entered the game this year in the form of Hagerty's Broad Arrow Auctions. The combination insurance company/publication/car auction site brought a bunch of very cool and interesting vehicles, most of which went for bigger bucks than this list allows. It offered a real wild mix of European cars with the occasional smattering of the company's home state's offerings. But as usual, Mecum brought most of the modest offerings to Pebble Beach this year. It is truly the people's auction house.