The Ford Maverick Has Some Clever Hidden Features Most People Don't Know About
It feels like trucks get bigger and bigger every year. The differences between modern trucks and their predecessors are abundantly clear when you look at something like a Ford F-150 from the 1970s alongside a modern version: cabs are getting longer, beds are getting shorter, and footprints keep expanding. This is, in part, the result of George W. Bush-era revisions to the Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) standards, which linked each truck's fuel-economy target to its footprint, holding bigger trucks to lower mpg targets.
While some automakers have abandoned the compact and midsize truck segments, the ones still going strong are pretty impressive. In particular, the Ford Maverick is nearly the perfect truck, even with its un-trucklike unibody design. And if its excellent hybrid fuel efficiency, spiffy handling, user-friendly tech, and agreeable ride don't sell it for you, then maybe some of its hidden features will.
You see, the 2027 Ford Maverick isn't exactly a what-you-see-is-what-you-get truck. The Maverick comes with standard and optional features that don't announce themselves with much fanfare but are highly useful when you know where to look and how to take advantage of them. Knowing how to access and use extra storage, onboard power, and a plethora of customizable safety features will take your Maverick ownership to the next level.
Hidden storage galore
Yes, most pickups are designed for hauling, so lots of storage is to be expected. That's what the whole bed is for, even if the average truck owner doesn't actually use it for truck stuff. The Maverick goes above and beyond, though, in offering flexible and functional options, plus plentiful hidden storage. This should partially make up for the fact that its 54.4-inch bed is about a foot shorter than the smallest bed on an F-150.
When futzing with storage options in the bed, you'll find that the Maverick uses Ford's Flexbed design. This includes a multi-position tailgate and fixed tie-down points, two of which — found on the gate — double as bottle openers for when you're having a tailgate party or need a crisp pre-drive Topo Chico. A cargo management system with bed rails and a small cubby recessed into the body of the truck is also available, with a removable tray to unlock more space. There's even a QR code in the bed that links to ideas for exploring bed storage techniques. You can also option in-bed LED box lighting to keep the area illuminated while you're working in low light. Additionally, the bed has a grooved design intended to make it easy to build and install your own storage solutions using 2x4s or 2x6s.
In the cab itself, you'll find storage under the rear bench. It's big enough for a small backpack, camera gear, work boots, or whatever tickles your fancy. Door storage gives enough room for decently sized water bottles, and there's additional storage space behind the 13.2-inch infotainment screen. Of course, you'll find storage in the center console armrest, too.
Customizable Co-Pilot360 settings
It's not exactly a secret that you can option even the base XL trim with Co-Pilot360, a suite of safety and driver-assistance features. However, using the system to its fullest potential takes a little massaging, and you'll likely want to customize the system to your preferences for the best possible experience. After all, aren't customizability and adaptability the true meaning of truck ownership?
Depending on the trim and options, a Maverick's version of Co-Pilot360 can include pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking, a rearview camera, blind-spot monitoring with cross-traffic alert, lane-keep assist, automatic high-beam headlights, stop-and-go adaptive cruise control with lane centering, evasive steering assist, and post-collision braking. Co-Pilot360 technology also covers towing aids like Pro Trailer Hitch Assist. However, not every driver will want to have all of these features active all the time, and knowing how to turn certain features on or off piecemeal will lead to a better experience overall.
Many of the features can be manipulated through the infotainment touch screen, using the Settings and Features menus. You can turn auto high beams on or off with a couple of quick taps, for example, by hitting Settings, navigating to the Vehicle Settings button, scrolling down to Lighting, and hitting the Auto High Beam button. You can also customize your lane-keep assist functionality by turning it off completely, by allowing the tech to assist you in staying within the bounds of a lane, or by turning the assist off but keeping the warning on. This last option allows the truck to alert you when it senses you're drifting out of a lane, but the assist won't kick on to correct the movement. Play around with your Co-Pilot360 settings to find the configuration you're most comfortable with.
Power outlets hiding in the cab and bed
Perhaps one of the most useful features on the Maverick, and one that many drivers are likely not taking full advantage of, is its set of power outlets. Each Maverick comes with two 12-volt power points in the cab and two pre-wired 12-volt leads in the bed. In the cab, you'll likely use the USB ports to charge your phone, but not everyone makes use of the leads in the back. You can choose your own power tech to install back there, and it can be used to power small electronics and charge batteries when you're out on a job or while having a tailgate party.
But wait, there's more power where that came from. Starting with the XLT trim, this Ford also gets the option to add two 120-volt power outlets, just like those you'd find in your house. Whether you work in a trade that requires you to use tools or need power for an extended camping trip, these outlets are super useful. One outlet is located in the rear row of the cabin on the back of the center console, and the other is in the bed near the left flank. The two share a 400-watt inverter.
These outlets give you the option of keeping laptops charged while on long road trips, running small power tools for jobs without good access to electricity, or using the truck as a makeshift generator in emergencies. You'll need to power the truck on first and turn off any other functions that might take power. When the orange light on the outlet is on, you know you have power, and you're good to go. If you're a clean freak, you could even keep a handheld vacuum in your truck to keep things tidy.
Ford FITS lets you customize your cabin
The Ford Maverick benefits from a special customizability system known as the Ford Integrated Tether System (FITS), which is extremely handy but not always well advertised. Ford FITS lets owners design and 3D print custom storage solutions to fit their specific needs. In your Maverick, you'll find FITS slots in the under-seat storage area, as well as on the rear side of the center console. Ford sells its own accessories for these slots, but the automaker also publishes CAD files that help users create their own unique designs while ensuring FITS compatibility. Taking full advantage of this feature requires that you have a 3D printer, or can at least get access to one, but it offers a level of customizability that's hard to find in today's automotive industry.
The sky's the limit when it comes to designing FITS-compatible gear, as long as it fits within the designated area, of course. The obvious applications for the system are things like a rear cupholder or phone holster for the center console and a cargo divider for the under-seat storage, but users around the world have made and published designs for all sorts of uses, including, bizarrely, a chicken nugget holder with a special slot for sauce, though this was designed for older models of the Maverick. There are tons of free designs available online, and all it takes is a quick web search to find just what you're looking for.
If you're brave enough to design your own gear, Ford also offers guidelines for success. The company recommends adding breakaway features to avoid damaging the console and suggests a maximum breakaway threshold of 17 pounds. At the very least, FITS is fun to experiment with to make your Maverick experience truly personal.