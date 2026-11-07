The Ford Maverick Has Some Clever Hidden Features Most People Don't Know About

It feels like trucks get bigger and bigger every year. The differences between modern trucks and their predecessors are abundantly clear when you look at something like a Ford F-150 from the 1970s alongside a modern version: cabs are getting longer, beds are getting shorter, and footprints keep expanding. This is, in part, the result of George W. Bush-era revisions to the Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) standards, which linked each truck's fuel-economy target to its footprint, holding bigger trucks to lower mpg targets.

While some automakers have abandoned the compact and midsize truck segments, the ones still going strong are pretty impressive. In particular, the Ford Maverick is nearly the perfect truck, even with its un-trucklike unibody design. And if its excellent hybrid fuel efficiency, spiffy handling, user-friendly tech, and agreeable ride don't sell it for you, then maybe some of its hidden features will.

You see, the 2027 Ford Maverick isn't exactly a what-you-see-is-what-you-get truck. The Maverick comes with standard and optional features that don't announce themselves with much fanfare but are highly useful when you know where to look and how to take advantage of them. Knowing how to access and use extra storage, onboard power, and a plethora of customizable safety features will take your Maverick ownership to the next level.