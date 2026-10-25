How A Slick Ford Maverick Lobo Taught Me The True Meaning Of Truck Ownership

I thought living in Detroit would be relatively safe in the coming climate crisis thanks to our fresh water and temperate climate. No real natural disasters routinely threaten this pleasant peninsula besides the slow-moving one of the freeze-thaw cycle every winter. Then, the night before I drove a 2027 Ford Maverick Lobo 300 miles on a mini-road trip to retrieve oil wrestling supplies in Ohio, my hometown was hit with its first tornado in 29 years. Suddenly, I was huddled with my three dogs in my basement, watching the lights flicker. I thought of Gary, Indiana. I thought of Flint. I thought of the U.S.'s de-funding of FEMA and rollback of regulations and rejection of anything that might save us, and then I thought, absolutely nothing is stopping me from using that Maverick Lobo to pick up 16 gallons of mineral oil and 300 pounds of bentonite now.

Pickup ownership always seemed like a drag to me. They aren't particularly fun to drive, and if you're the average truck owner your bed remains empty most of the time until, inevitably, your days off start getting booked up by friends moving house. And I will admit to seeing one too many selfish truck drivers in my time. I started associating the entire vehicle type with self-centered behavior.

That was until I heard the call for community building, with this little truck as the tool. Any car can be what you make of it. I learned that owning a truck can be an act of responsibility to the people around you, one that supplies joy rather than tiresome stress.

Full disclosure: Ford loaned me a Maverick Lobo with a full tank of gas to do with as I pleased for a week.