2027 Ford Maverick Trims: Powertrain, Appearance, And Features Explained
There's a lot of love for the Ford Maverick out there, and it is now the U.S.'s best-selling compact truck. But what do customers actually get for their money? And why do different models look so different?
Your entry into the 2027 Ford Maverick lineup starts with the XL trim. As standard, the base trim gets automatic LED headlights with auto high-beam function, cruise control, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a 13.2-inch touchscreen. Also part of the package are a six-speaker stereo with AM/FM support, cloth seats, and a watered-down version of Ford's Co-Pilot360, which includes forward collision warning, lane keep assist, and auto emergency braking. Those who want the full suite of Co-Pilot360 features should pay an additional $795.
The XL trim starts at $28,990; that is, if you opt for the 250-horsepower 2.0-liter EcoBoost engine. You'll have to pay an additional $1,000 for the 191-horsepower 2.5-liter hybrid, and another $2,220 on top of that if you want AWD, which is exclusively reserved for the hybrid powertrain. You may also want to tick the $745 4K Tow Package to unlock the 4,000-pound max towing capacity, which is otherwise limited to 2,000 pounds. The 2.0-liter EcoBoost gets an eight-speed automatic transmission, while the hybrid makes do with a CVT. Worth noting, however, is that out of all the Maverick trim levels, only the XL, XLT, and Lariat are offered with the option of a hybrid powertrain.
XLT and Lariat
Next up is the XLT, which starts at $31,490. Recommended as the best pick in the Maverick lineup by both Edmunds and Car And Driver, the XLT steps up from the base XL with upgraded interior materials, 17-inch alloy wheels, and a few quality-of-life features like keyless entry, power tailgate lock, and a trailer hitch receiver. Equipping the XLT with heated seats, remote start, and other niceties will require optioning the $1,890 XLT Luxury Package, while 19-inch black wheels, black-painted roof, mirrors, and interior accents are all part of the $1,645 Black Appearance Package.
The optional FX4 Off-Road Package adds performance suspension, skid plates, all-terrain tires, and a host of other features should you prefer your Maverick in that flavor. However, Ford won't let you tick the FX4 package unless you choose the 2.0-liter EcoBoost engine, which, just like the XL, is priced $1,000 cheaper than the hybrid. While AWD is hybrid-exclusive in the XL trim, that's not the case with the XLT, though it's still an option. Worth mentioning, however, is that the hybrid powertrain won't be available if you get the FX4 Package. The rest of the optional packages (Technology and Utility) are similar to what you'd find in the XL trim.
As for the Lariat, pricing starts at $37,715 for the 2.0-liter EcoBoost, with the hybrid priced at a $2,220 premium. Not only is AWD standard across both powertrain options, but the Lariat also bundles features like a 360-degree camera, an eight-speaker Bang and Olufsen audio system, adaptive cruise control, and all the goodies you'd find in the XLT's Luxury Package as standard equipment. The 4K Tow Package remains an optional extra, though, as does the Black Appearance Package.
Lobo and Tremor
What's unique to the Maverick Lobo, which starts at $37,775, is tuned suspension, upgraded brakes, distinct styling elements, and the rather cool-looking 19-inch Turbofan wheels. Opt for the Lobo High (which bumps up the price by another $5,495), and you get a lot of upscale features like a moonroof, heated seats, a power-sliding rear window, in addition to the premium audio and a lot of the other stuff you'd find in the XLT and Lariat trims. While the 2.0-liter EcoBoost is shared, what's exclusive to the Lobo trim, however, is a seven-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters.
Next up is the Tremor, which starts at $42,490. Although it shares the Lobo's advanced all-wheel-drive system, the Tremor is pitched as more of an off-roader with a locking rear differential and multiple terrain modes. Aimed at adventurous buyers, the Tremor also comes standard with all-terrain tires, off-road-tuned suspension, skid plates, and a Trail Control feature that sort of works like an off-road cruise control. Unique orange accents help the Tremor stand out from the rest of its Maverick brethren. Just like the Lobo, the Tremor cannot be optioned with the hybrid powertrain. Additionally, Ford does not offer the optional 4K Tow Package for either the Lobo or the Tremor. Also worth mentioning is that all the 2027 Maverick prices we've discussed throughout the article include the $1,845 destination fee.