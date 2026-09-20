2027 Ford Maverick Trims: Powertrain, Appearance, And Features Explained

There's a lot of love for the Ford Maverick out there, and it is now the U.S.'s best-selling compact truck. But what do customers actually get for their money? And why do different models look so different?

Your entry into the 2027 Ford Maverick lineup starts with the XL trim. As standard, the base trim gets automatic LED headlights with auto high-beam function, cruise control, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a 13.2-inch touchscreen. Also part of the package are a six-speaker stereo with AM/FM support, cloth seats, and a watered-down version of Ford's Co-Pilot360, which includes forward collision warning, lane keep assist, and auto emergency braking. Those who want the full suite of Co-Pilot360 features should pay an additional $795.

The XL trim starts at $28,990; that is, if you opt for the 250-horsepower 2.0-liter EcoBoost engine. You'll have to pay an additional $1,000 for the 191-horsepower 2.5-liter hybrid, and another $2,220 on top of that if you want AWD, which is exclusively reserved for the hybrid powertrain. You may also want to tick the $745 4K Tow Package to unlock the 4,000-pound max towing capacity, which is otherwise limited to 2,000 pounds. The 2.0-liter EcoBoost gets an eight-speed automatic transmission, while the hybrid makes do with a CVT. Worth noting, however, is that out of all the Maverick trim levels, only the XL, XLT, and Lariat are offered with the option of a hybrid powertrain.