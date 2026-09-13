5 Handheld Vacuums Tested By Consumer Reports That'll Make Cleaning Your Car A Breeze

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Our cars are an extension of our lives, whether as a cheap commuter or weekend indulgence. And let's face it, sometimes life gets messy. But that can be fixed, at least in the literal sense of actual cleaning. Drive-through drippings, snack crumbs, tracked-in dirt, and anything else dragged in from the outside world eventually will find a motor home, burrowing into the carpeted and fabric surfaces of a vehicle's interior. Car washes can be pricey and shop vacuums can be cumbersome. Both also require extra effort.

A handheld vacuum, however, can save the day in between those dedicated cleaning sessions. Not just compact, but today's handhelds offer cordless convenience, come with multiple attachments, long-lasting lithium-ion batteries, and are powerful enough to pick up plenty of debris in a single pass.

But where to begin and what to look for? There are budget-friendly options as well as high-end handhelds that cost a couple of hundred bucks. But before you add the cheapest no-name brand to your shopping cart, consider its battery size, suction power, weight, reliability, and even filter type into your purchasing decision. Luckily, Consumer Reports has conducted extensive testing and names its top five recommendations for those inevitable, on-the-go clean-ups. This isn't an all-encompassing list, but it's a good place to start your search from. Without further ado, listed in order of size, here are Consumer Reports top-rated handheld vacuums.