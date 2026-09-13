5 Handheld Vacuums Tested By Consumer Reports That'll Make Cleaning Your Car A Breeze
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Our cars are an extension of our lives, whether as a cheap commuter or weekend indulgence. And let's face it, sometimes life gets messy. But that can be fixed, at least in the literal sense of actual cleaning. Drive-through drippings, snack crumbs, tracked-in dirt, and anything else dragged in from the outside world eventually will find a motor home, burrowing into the carpeted and fabric surfaces of a vehicle's interior. Car washes can be pricey and shop vacuums can be cumbersome. Both also require extra effort.
A handheld vacuum, however, can save the day in between those dedicated cleaning sessions. Not just compact, but today's handhelds offer cordless convenience, come with multiple attachments, long-lasting lithium-ion batteries, and are powerful enough to pick up plenty of debris in a single pass.
But where to begin and what to look for? There are budget-friendly options as well as high-end handhelds that cost a couple of hundred bucks. But before you add the cheapest no-name brand to your shopping cart, consider its battery size, suction power, weight, reliability, and even filter type into your purchasing decision. Luckily, Consumer Reports has conducted extensive testing and names its top five recommendations for those inevitable, on-the-go clean-ups. This isn't an all-encompassing list, but it's a good place to start your search from. Without further ado, listed in order of size, here are Consumer Reports top-rated handheld vacuums.
Shark WandVac
The smallest but mightiest (at least in terms of Consumer Reports' ratings) is the Shark WandVac. Weighing just 1.4 pounds, this ultra-lightweight cordless vacuum was the top scoring handheld during performance evaluations. TechRadar also considers the WandVac the best lightweight car vacuum based on its tests.
This small Shark proved excellent in tackling big messes, whether on flooring, carpet, and narrow spaces. Grabbing pet hair wasn't a struggle either, especially with the attachable multi-surface pet tool. This, as well as a duster crevice tool, all fits into the WandVac's charging dock for additional space-saving.
The Shark handheld did receive demerits for, ironically, its size. Mainly the capacity of the dustbin. Measuring only a tenth of a quart, the cup needs to be emptied often, but at least it's a one-touch operation. Plus, the filter is washable, and battery life is indicated via an LED light. Selling for $89.99 at Amazon, the Shark WandVac is available in several colors, which is not a common option amongst competitors.
Black and Decker DustBuster AdvancedClean
Heads up — Black and Decker will feature prominently on this list. This shouldn't be a surprise, though, because the company's been making portable tools for more than 100 years. So, it's fair to say it might know a thing or two about handhelds. Its DustBuster series is a household name, and the AdvancedClean Cordless Handheld Vacuum is Black and Decker's version of a daily driver.
Priced at $49.99 at Amazon and weighing less than 3 pounds, this model is a one-size-fits-most. The Black and Decker DustBuster AdvancedClean doesn't come with any attachments but does feature a built-in flip-up crevice tool and brush as well as a rotating nozzle. Its filter can be washed and replaced but its 16-volt battery is not swappable.
Intended for unexpected cleanups, when fully charged its operating time is listed at 11 minutes. In Consumer Reports' tests, the average running time was around 9 minutes with the test team also noting a "average amount of noise" when the vacuum is turned on. The budget-friendly DustBuster AdvancedClean also has questionable reliability and performance. Customer reviews on Black and Decker's website earn it a 3.4 (out of 5) overall rating, with complaints mostly related to battery issues, noise, and durability. The AdvancedClean fared better on Amazon with a 4.4 out of 5, although similar complaints regarding battery life and build quality can be found.
Black and Decker DustBuster AdvancedClean Plus 20V Max
Despite its descriptively lengthy name, the Black and Decker DustBuster AdvancedClean Plus 20V Max looks much like the standard DustBuster but slightly more menacing in its all-black outfit. That is, if a 3.5-pound compact vacuum can be intimidating. The Plus includes a 20-volt lithium-ion battery, which is capable of up to 35 air watts (AW) of pick-up power. The AdvancedClean Plus features a high-capacity dustbin, an extendable crevice tool, two speed settings, and a battery life indicator. Typically priced at $99.99, Amazon currently lists it at $74.99.
The DustBuster AdvancedClean Plus is considered a solid choice by Consumer Reports for cleaning floors and carpets, and Road & Track gives it thumbs up for its portability, size, and price. However, when it comes to pet hair, the AdvancedClean Plus stumbles. Reaching awkward corners and in between snug cushions with its long, built-in crevice tool is no problem. But without extras like a brush attachment, hair cleanup can be a tangle.
Still, this handheld vac gets kudos for its quiet operation and a running time that exceeded expectations. During its testing, Consumer Reports saw an average of 23 minutes of run time between charges, which is much longer than Black and Decker's official specs of just 10.
Black and Decker DustBuster Flex
Bigger and bulkier than the aforementioned DustBuster AdvancedClean products, the Black and Decker DustBuster Flex features a 4-foot-long flexible hose. Still maneuverable at 5 pounds, this model's fixed 20-volt lithium-ion battery produces a 15-minute running time. The detachable nozzle features a flip-up brush, while additional attachments include a crevice tool and pet brush. Its translucent dust bowl is also easy to empty and has a washable filter.
Currently $74.06 at Amazon – which is 40 percent off the $124.99 MSRP – Black and Decker says the DustBuster Flex is suited for cleaning up pet hair in your Subaru as well as clearing out everyday dirt and debris. Consumer Reports and customers alike can attest to that, giving the Flex high marks for its ability to pick up pet hair as well as clean corners, cramped spaces, and bare floors.
The bad news is that the CR team also found the vacuum would shut down when suctioning large quantities of fine particles, though it started up just fine after a reboot. There's no telling whether this quirk is inherent to the model itself or a glitch for this specific purchase.
Dyson Car and Boat
The most expensive handheld on the list unsurprisingly comes from Dyson. Known for its innovative, high-performance vacuums and an abandoned foray into the EV space, the company touts its Car and Boat vacuum as the most powerful handheld vacuum on the market. Currently listed for $269.99 at Amazon, the Dyson Car and Boat has a whopping 115 AW of suction power. It's described as also having a fade-free 50-minute running time, but Consumer Reports observed a 24-minute average while Road & Track's test saw 20 minutes when using the vacuum on Max settings. Amazon users reported shorter times, about 15 minutes of battery life, however, like Road & Track, those users reported that the Dyson handheld was operated in Max mode, the strongest of the two power settings.
In any case, that's a lot of power and enough time to clean a car, boat, and maybe even a quick sweep of a small apartment. The Car and Boat handheld vacuum also includes three attachments. A mini motorized tool features a brush bar within a smaller head and is useful for mattresses, upholstery, and stairs. The combination tool has a wide nozzle and brush head that allows you to switch between cleaning and dusting thanks to the sliding brush head. Lastly, a standard crevice tool with an elongated nose for tricky tight spots.
Neither Consumer Reports nor Road & Track was disappointed in the Dyson's performance, and both agree that the unique trigger-style handle might make the vacuum easier to hold. Road & Track added that because the motor is positioned above your hand, the handheld's overall weight is also better distributed.