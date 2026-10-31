1978 Chevy Corvette Pace Car Replica For Sale With Just 57 Miles Shown Is An L48 V8 Time Capsule

The very first Corvette ever made rolled off the line back in 1953, igniting America's love affair with Chevy's "Plastic Fantastic." A quarter-century later, Chevrolet chose the 'Vette to strut its stuff as the official pace car of the 62nd Annual Indianapolis 500. It made history. The first Corvette pace car? Check. The first Indy 500 pace car with a stock drivetrain? Also yes. In keeping with the "Win on Sunday, sell on Monday" sales philosophy, Chevrolet released factory replicas of the pace car built on the stock 1978 Chevy Corvette L48 — just like the real-deal pace car.

One of the lowest mileage examples of these factory replicas is about to be offered at auction by GAA Classic Cars. On the outside, the 1978 Chevy Corvette Pace Car is finished in the quintessential black, red, and silver Indy 500 livery, right down to the script that reads "Official Pace Car 62nd Annual Indianapolis 500 Mile Race." Of course, a stock 1978 Corvette of this sort means rad T-tops, power windows, and four-piston, four-wheel disc brakes.

Under the hood, the 1978 Corvette packs the 350-cubic-inch V8 and Rochester four-barrel carburetor combo you'd find in a factory L48 'Vette. Compared to previous years, the 1978 model enjoyed a modest bump in grunt, with a factory-rated 185 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque. Nothing seems too crazy, at a glance. That is, until you look at the odometer. GAA Classic Cars says this Corvette Pace Car has just 57 actual miles. Considering the pace car replica is 48 years old, it's been driven a little less than 1.2 miles per year. We only hope the next owner drives it a bit.