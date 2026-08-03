Why The 1979 Ford Mustang Indy 500 Pace Car Was Such A Big Deal

April 17, 1964: Henry Ford II unveils the Ford Mustang at Flushing Meadows, New York. It was an instant hit, selling over 400,000 units in the Blue Oval's first year with the pony car. But things weren't always so rose-colored for the Mustang. By 1972, the Mustang's pony car market share shrank from 10.7% to 3.2%. Competition inevitably drove the Mustang to evolve, leading to the Mustang II and, eventually, the Fox Body Mustang.

Despite the Mustang II's success, the second-gen pony car was heavily criticized and short-lived. It bowed out in time for the 1979 Ford Mustang to replace it, putting an end to the facelifted Pinto jokes. The third-gen car rode in on the new "Fox" platform and sported an all-new look, though it wasn't alone, as many Ford Fox platform cars shared similar underpinnings both before and after its reveal. So, what was the best way for Ford to showcase the Fox Body Mustang? Send a triumvirate of new third-generation models to lead a parade of race cars at the hallowed Indianapolis 500, of course.

On May 27, 1979, three Mustang Indy 500 Pace Cars hit the track in characteristic liveries, including official "63rd Annual Indianapolis 500 Mile Race" graphics. More importantly, the pace cars gave Ford a chance to showcase the new Fox Body Mustang's updated looks to a roaring crowd. The 1979 Ford Mustang Indy 500 Pace Car was a big deal, but it wasn't just for being a kickass-looking means of regulating the field of race cars. It was also a chance to showcase the Mustang's new, evolved platform to the world, just in time for the inaugural year of the car's third generation.