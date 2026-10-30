What Car Would You Lease But Never Buy?

When getting a new car, the age-old question is always whether it's better to buy or lease. Of course, the answer often comes down to the individual, their financial situation, and what sort of commitment they're looking for, but there's another important part of the equation: The car itself. Some cars are just better to lease than they are to buy, and that idea is what brings me to today's question.

I want to know what car you would lease, but would never consider buying. What car, for one reason or another, could you stomach making a financial commitment to for two or three years, but once that time is over, have a dealership take it back off your hands for good?

Obviously, there are plenty of reasons why some cars are better to lease than buy. Maybe an automaker is running good lease rates on a particular model. Maybe they've got a bit of a reputation for — let's say — being around for a good time, not a long time. Maybe you've done the math, and you've realized that a certain type of car (electric) is being updated so rapidly that committing to the technology of today long-term probably isn't going to pay off five or 10 years from now, so getting into a car for two or three years just makes more sense.