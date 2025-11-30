This Genius Dropped A BMW Motorcycle Engine Into A Fiat 126 And Made It Awesome

We've all heard the saying, "It's better to drive a slow car fast than a fast car slow." This highly modified Fiat 126 is the ultimate evolution of that philosophy. While its extensive upgrades do improve performance and make you feel like you're driving a rally car, it's still dog slow. That means you can get all the sensations and thrills of driving fast on public roads at something resembling the speed limit.

As Tom Woodward tells Twin Engine Corsa, he was looking for a Mazda Miata, which is always the answer and one of the ultimate slow cars to drive fast. Instead, he found a "baby sick yellow" Fiat 126 with pink wheels for sale. He recognized it from a local pub parking lot, where it had been sitting for years. Woodward "made him an offer I didn't really want to pay," which the owner accepted, so now it was his.

Woodward's Instagram account for the project shows much of the story. In addition to the usual rust repair, he tackled many of the standard tasks associated with restoring an old car, such as fabricating massive aluminum fender flares and having a full roll cage installed by a friend who worked for a little company called Prodrive. You might have heard of them. The interior also gained a custom aluminum dashboard, transmission tunnel, and even door cards that look amazing. Woodward runs a little shop called Woodward Motors Fabrication Co. Its Facebook page has more pictures of Porsches than Fiats, which says something about the quality of his work.