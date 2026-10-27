This Mid-Engine V8 Geo Metro Is The Ultimate Evolution Of 'LS Swap All The Things'

LS swaps are so common they've become a cliché. We've seen them in everything from Miatas and classic turbocharged Chevy Suburbans to Suzuki kei cars. That means it's perfectly reasonable to drop the big V8 into its Suzuki-made cousin, this Geo Metro currently for sale on Cars & Bids, right? Wait, what do you mean it won't fit in the engine bay where the 1.0-liter inline-3 used to go? That's okay, just rip out the back seats and put it there instead.

Of course, it's not nearly that simple. The most obvious visual clue that something's not normal about this car is that the rear quarter panels have been completely rebuilt. The larger wheels, sourced from a Cadillac DeVille, have been pushed beyond the rear corners of the car, giving it an awkward raked appearance. Air scoops have been carved into each side to feed cool air into the rear half of the car, which has been sealed off, hopefully keeping any errant fumes from entering the cabin.

While the Metro is a small car, the 5.3-liter LS4 V8 somehow fits back here, as well as the four-speed automatic transmission. This version of the LS almost certainly came from a front-wheel-drive sedan of the early 2000s, like the Chevy Impala or Monte Carlo SS, the Pontiac Grand Prix GXP, or even the Buick Lacrosse Super. GM already solved all the packaging problems of a transverse LS before this swap was dreamed up. Then, all the builder had to do was cut, widen, and reinforce the Metro's body to accommodate the existing drivetrain and subframe, as well as to handle its 303 horsepower and 323 pound-feet of torque. The car originally made just 55 hp, so it likely needed all the help it could get.