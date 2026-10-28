The Toyota Crown Signia GT-S Performance Concept Is Cooler Than You

Sitting nearly 5 inches lower than the stock Signia on one-off MCS coilovers, the Signia GT-S also lets the five-door Crown be the station wagon I feel it always wanted to be. Officially, Toyota describes the standard car as a crossover, but in reality, its ride height almost perfectly splits the difference between that of a Camry and that of a RAV4. What is a slammed half-crossover other than a station wagon?

The fenders are seamlessly swollen, the hammerhead element up front is trimmed red just like all the badges, and it gets both a front lip and rear diffuser that make it look like it came off a Super Street cover. The dark gray metallic paint is a custom mix, and the exhaust with trapezoidal tips is also a custom job. Plus, check out the vents above the front fenders that probably don't do anything, but look wild nonetheless.

Toyota

Inside, new front seats look both extremely well-bolstered and comfortable, while a red shifter with GTS on it in big letters is undoubtedly goofy, but you know what? I'll allow it. Mods that actually change how the Crown Signia drives are all close to the ground. Brake calipers are borrowed from the 366-horsepower Lexus RX 500h F Sport and sit behind 21-inch HRE wheels and 295-section Toyo Proxes ST III tires.

This is technically a concept car, which means it isn't coming to a Toyota showroom near you any time soon. But if this is Toyota soft-launching the idea of, say, a future GR Sport Crown Signia with more power, more grip, and sportier looks, I'm all for it.