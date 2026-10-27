Toyota Just Put All Its Trucks On Snow Tracks

The SEMA Show is where some of the wildest builds come out to play, and rising to the occasion this year is Toyota, which has slapped snow tracks onto all of its body-on-frame products to create what it calls the Snowhunter concepts. Yes, concepts, which means they likely aren't coming to a Toyota showroom any time soon, but it's still a fun exercise. Specifically, the Land Cruiser, 4Runner, Sequoia, Tacoma, and Tundra have been made to look like miniature tanks, all in the name of "winter exploration."

On top of the tracks, common additions include Rigid lighting, TRD rear billet control arms, in-house lift components, and Predator steps that make getting in and out easier. (There's gotta be a better name for that last one.) They all get equipment to accommodate all the equipment that comes with arctic adventure. The SUVs all get a Prinsu roof rack with accessory panels plus a Thule Pulse 2 cargo box, while the pickups get bed-based rack systems: Toyota's TrailLift Pro bed system for the Tundra and a full-length bed rack with MOLLE panels on the Tacoma.