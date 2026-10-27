Toyota Just Put All Its Trucks On Snow Tracks
The SEMA Show is where some of the wildest builds come out to play, and rising to the occasion this year is Toyota, which has slapped snow tracks onto all of its body-on-frame products to create what it calls the Snowhunter concepts. Yes, concepts, which means they likely aren't coming to a Toyota showroom any time soon, but it's still a fun exercise. Specifically, the Land Cruiser, 4Runner, Sequoia, Tacoma, and Tundra have been made to look like miniature tanks, all in the name of "winter exploration."
On top of the tracks, common additions include Rigid lighting, TRD rear billet control arms, in-house lift components, and Predator steps that make getting in and out easier. (There's gotta be a better name for that last one.) They all get equipment to accommodate all the equipment that comes with arctic adventure. The SUVs all get a Prinsu roof rack with accessory panels plus a Thule Pulse 2 cargo box, while the pickups get bed-based rack systems: Toyota's TrailLift Pro bed system for the Tundra and a full-length bed rack with MOLLE panels on the Tacoma.
Blizzard-ready
The add-ons have also been mildly tailored to fit each vehicle's purpose. The family-oriented Sequoia, for example, gets a front TRD skid plate, running boards, and the cargo box, whereas the rough-and-tumble Land Cruiser receives rock rails, skid plates, and a ski rack.
Of course, it all looks incredibly cool, which means they accomplish what I suspect was the real mission of these builds. They're all decked out in white snow-camo liveries and look like they could conquer blizzards of apocalyptic proportions. These Snowhunter concepts are indeed concepts for now, but you might recognize that name as a play on "Trailhunter," an off-road trim of Toyota trucks that is sold to the public.
Speaking as a Canadian, there's a decent subset of off-road customers that don't actually go off-roading in a recreational sense — they just want something that will get them to work easily during the two days a year most everybody else is urged to stay home. Snow tracks likely won't make it to production since they're not road legal in most jurisdictions, but toned-down Snowhunter trims of Toyota's beefiest rigs could be a hit in northern markets.