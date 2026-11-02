Why Checking CarMax Makes Sense (Even If You End Up Buying Elsewhere)

If finding the cheapest car around is your top priority, then CarMax isn't going to be the best place to start your search. If, however, you're sick of getting the runaround from other dealerships or you're burnt out from the dreaded act of haggling with private sellers, then the benefits of buying from CarMax may outweigh the drawbacks.

Every last vehicle in CarMax's national inventory has never experienced flood or frame damage, never has a salvage history, and never has odometer discrepancies. Every CarMax purchase includes a 10-day money-back guarantee, as well as at least a 30-day limited warranty, which may be longer depending on where you live. And they're all offered with CarMax's MaxCare warranty, which, for an extra cost, can extend up to five years after the purchase date on most cars.

I bought my 2017 Mini Cooper S four-door from CarMax in 2020, and I ended up buying the five-year extended warranty because I did not want to be on the hook for European car repair prices. Yes, the initial purchase price was higher than I would've paid at a normal dealership, or from a private party, but I really wanted the peace of mind provided by a warranty, and I have no regrets.

I ended up using the warranty several times over the course of my five-year contract, and I never had any trouble getting repairs covered, from replacing an engine mount to replacing a water pump to replacing a wobbly sunroof switch and a few other, smaller issues. It all depends on your priorities, but it never hurts to look at all options in front of you.