Why Checking CarMax Makes Sense (Even If You End Up Buying Elsewhere)
You don't need me to tell you this, but I'm still going to say it: Cars are more expensive now than ever before. If you're a member of the 1%, then you probably couldn't care less about this, but for the remaining 99% of the people living in the United States, it makes the already costly prospect of car buying an even spendier endeavor. Unfortunately, even the old trick of buying used cars to save money is less effective than it once was, since used car prices are higher than ever, too, and used cars don't always come with the peace of mind that a new, warrantied car does. That's where CarMax comes in, as its business model relies on selling used cars that SAE-certified technicians have inspected over 125 components on, and if that's not enough, you can pay for an extended warranty.
The downside of CarMax is that its used cars tend to be more expensive than used cars from other dealerships or private sellers, and there's no haggling room in its prices (which is either a pro or a con, depending on your persuasion). Even if you're not ready to pay CarMax prices for a used car, though, it still pays to check the retailer's inventory, since not only don't you have to negotiate, they're picky about what they sell.
You might find out the benefits outweigh the drawbacks
If finding the cheapest car around is your top priority, then CarMax isn't going to be the best place to start your search. If, however, you're sick of getting the runaround from other dealerships or you're burnt out from the dreaded act of haggling with private sellers, then the benefits of buying from CarMax may outweigh the drawbacks.
Every last vehicle in CarMax's national inventory has never experienced flood or frame damage, never has a salvage history, and never has odometer discrepancies. Every CarMax purchase includes a 10-day money-back guarantee, as well as at least a 30-day limited warranty, which may be longer depending on where you live. And they're all offered with CarMax's MaxCare warranty, which, for an extra cost, can extend up to five years after the purchase date on most cars.
I bought my 2017 Mini Cooper S four-door from CarMax in 2020, and I ended up buying the five-year extended warranty because I did not want to be on the hook for European car repair prices. Yes, the initial purchase price was higher than I would've paid at a normal dealership, or from a private party, but I really wanted the peace of mind provided by a warranty, and I have no regrets.
I ended up using the warranty several times over the course of my five-year contract, and I never had any trouble getting repairs covered, from replacing an engine mount to replacing a water pump to replacing a wobbly sunroof switch and a few other, smaller issues. It all depends on your priorities, but it never hurts to look at all options in front of you.