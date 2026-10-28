What Car Are You Always Surprised To See Someone Actually Bought?

I am always shocked to see Tesla Cybertrucks on the road, and sadly, there are quite a few of these rolling chudmobiles littering the streets of Los Angeles. In a vacuum, the Cybertruck almost has potential to be cool, with relatively impressive stats and abilities, but thanks in large part to the various problematic misadventures of Tesla's CEO and richest-man-on-Earth Elon Musk, the angular electric pickup turned into a rolling political statement.

It effectively became the physical manifestation of Musk's self-serving politics and his company's lack of quality control, since the first Cybertrucks to reach customers were rife with hilarious faults that could seemingly only affect a Tesla. Nobody needs a Cybertruck — there are other, more conventional and more logical electric pickups on sale — so it's clear that anyone who drives one really just loves Musk, regardless of his obviously problematic nature.

It's not a good look or a good truck, so I'm always surprised to see that people actually bought them. Well, perhaps I should say I'm disappointed, because I know there are plenty of diehard Musk fans who worship every peculiar word that leaves the man's mouth, but still. What about you, though? What car are you always surprised to see that someone actually bought?