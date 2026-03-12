These Are The Cars You'd Mash Together To Make A Perfect Car
"Nothing is perfect," is a common saying. It's also total BS. We can achieve perfection through hard work, determination and mashing stuff together to see what works. Only the boldest of individuals can experiment in such a fashion. Earlier this week, I asked you, our wonderful readers, what two vehicles you would combine to make a more perfect car. Your answers ran the gamut of Mazdas, Subarus, and Subarus mixed up with Mazdas. Oh, and a few Toyotas thrown in, for spice.
I'm not usually one to give automakers amazing ideas for free, but I'm thinking the world's carmakers should scroll through these answers and take note. This is what the people crave, and it's mostly affordable sports wagons and more Utes. Never mind those things don't sell well in the U.S., we deserve them. Without further ado, these are my favorite ideas our readers had of cars that should be mashed up together.
That's the Ute stuff
I would love the front of a RWD Cadillac with a manual transmission mashed together with the 6-foot box of a Silverado, Sierra, Colorado or Canyon (whichever fit and looked the best) to make a regular-cab, short-box, 3-pedal pickup truck.
Somebody please build something like this and also make a non-Cadillac affordable version.
Maybe something similar to one of these...(picture of a Holden Commodore Ute SS)
From Anonymous Person
Hot Honda on Honda action
This isn't quite the assignment, but I kinda want a Civic Si / Type R mashup. Essentially a touring version of the Type R. Ditch the Type R's seats, hand-searing shift knob, rear-wing for the Si's. Tweak the suspension to give back the 5th seat and make it slightly more liveable.
From Crucial Taunt
Not the last time Mazda mash ups will appear on this list
Mazda MX-5 with a Porsche 718 Boxster. Combine the lightweight balance and fun of the MX-5 with Porsche's engineers who can still keep the weight down while increasing usability in the form of trunk space and leg room, plus some extra power, and I see a win/win.
From Xavier96
Mazda, Mazda, Mazda
Give Mazda the Toyota GR-GT platform. Let them put their inline-6 from the CX-90 in it, along with some variation of the interior, crank up the power to about 450-500hp. Let Mazda give it some more comfortable suspension appropriate for a luxury GT. You end up with a new Mazda Eunos.
From MrMcGeeIn3D
This is the kind of car that could end war
I want to take the DNA from the original Datsun 240Z and remake it with the engineering from the current MX-5. Imagine a Z-styled 2300 lb 2-door hatch with a smooth inline-6, Mazda's manual gearbox, and the Miata's simple, driver-focused interior. And priced at $32k.
From BuddyS
Corpses won't be the only beautiful things we leave behind
Karmann Ghia looks and everything else from a 930.
We die beautifully.
From potbellyjoe
Two great tastes that would taste great together!
Subaru Crosstrek, Subaru WRX. The Subaru owners community is begging for this combo!
From Subaru Headgasket
Mazdas all the way down
CX-5 Turbo Signature with a Mazda 6 Turbo signature to get a Mazda 6 Estate Turbo. Twin-turbo, even.
From Norbus
This, but a wagon
A mid-level sports sedan (think CT5 not CT5-V Blackwing) and a wagon. Basically I want a sports wagon that isn't $100k+.
From Cluck
Now that's a Baja blast
WRX STI Baja. I rest my case.
From Chase