These Are The Cars You'd Mash Together To Make A Perfect Car

"Nothing is perfect," is a common saying. It's also total BS. We can achieve perfection through hard work, determination and mashing stuff together to see what works. Only the boldest of individuals can experiment in such a fashion. Earlier this week, I asked you, our wonderful readers, what two vehicles you would combine to make a more perfect car. Your answers ran the gamut of Mazdas, Subarus, and Subarus mixed up with Mazdas. Oh, and a few Toyotas thrown in, for spice.

I'm not usually one to give automakers amazing ideas for free, but I'm thinking the world's carmakers should scroll through these answers and take note. This is what the people crave, and it's mostly affordable sports wagons and more Utes. Never mind those things don't sell well in the U.S., we deserve them. Without further ado, these are my favorite ideas our readers had of cars that should be mashed up together.