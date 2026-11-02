7 Luxury Vehicles From Throughout History That Used 4-Cylinder Engines

Today, Fiat busies itself with budget-oriented and retro-themed compacts mainly, such as the seemingly evergreen 500, plus its new and immensely cute Panda Grande. Wind the clock back just over 120 years to 1905, though, and Fiat was a very different automaker. It was at this point that it debuted its 60 HP model to rival equivalent models from Mercedes. This thunderously powerful car was powered by a 647-cubic-inch inline-4 with dual-chain drive and a four-speed manual transmission. A 60-horsepower inline-4 might not sound like much at all by today's standards, but in vintage car circles, this Fiat is sometimes considered to be the original supercar.

The Fiat 60 HP had a split personality, designed to be capable both as a road-going vehicle and indeed as a racer, with removable wings and advanced cooling systems. It was also mightily expensive, commanding a $13,500 price tag in 1905, while the sole surviving example also wears a $4,000 coachbuilt touring body.

The craftsmen responsible for the body used only the finest materials available, including aluminum panels, silver solder to cover and hide fastening points, and brass mouldings to disguise the seams of the wooden framework. As for the interior, it was about as luxurious as one could expect for a car of this era, with leather seats and mohair floor mats. Remember, just owning a car in the early 20th century was a mind-boggling luxury, let alone one of this caliber.