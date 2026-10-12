7 Fuel-Sipping 4-Cylinder Engines Ranked From Best To Worst MPG
When it comes to fuel efficiency and running costs, hybrids and electric vehicles (EVs) have largely held an edge over conventional pure-gasoline cars for quite some time. This doesn't mean hybrids and electric cars are unequivocally better, though. Despite the persistent worldwide push for electrification, there still is merit in new cars powered by straightforward gasoline engines. For example, the absence of a battery pack and lower mechanical complexity compared to hybrids and EVs usually makes pure-gas cars more affordable. And despite rising gas prices, Americans still aren't buying EVs.
But you don't have to spend a fortune at the pump if you opt for a purely gas-powered car. Combustion engines have come a long way, so there are several pure-gas cars currently on sale that can stretch a gallon of fuel further than you'd expect. Using EPA combined mileage ratings, the most fuel-efficient four-cylinder gasoline engines on sale right now range from 31 mpg to 36 mpg combined, and include naturally aspirated and turbocharged options. As for the cars powered by these engines, six of them are sedans, and one's a hatchback. We ranked them according to their highest EPA-rated combined mileage.
Honda K20C9 2.0-liter inline-4 (Civic): up to 36 mpg
Powered by the K20C9 2.0-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine in its lower-spec LX and Sport trims, the Honda Civic sits at the top of the non-hybrid efficiency rankings. In the LX trim, which starts at $24,695 (plus a $1,295 destination fee), the Civic carries a combined EPA-rated mileage rating of 36 mpg, with 32 mpg in the city and a staggering 41 mpg on the highway. The Civic Sport, meanwhile, is priced at $26,695 (a $1,295 destination fee applies here too) and has a slightly lower EPA-rated fuel efficiency of 34 mpg combined — 31 mpg in the city and 39 mpg on the highway.
The same K20C9 powers both models, developing 150 hp and 133 lb-ft of torque and sending power to the front wheels through a continuously variable transmission (CVT). The difference between their fuel economy ratings primarily comes down to the Sport trim being fitted with larger 18-inch alloy wheels, as well as being slightly heavier due to its longer list of standard features.
Toyota M20A-FKS Dynamic Force 2.0-liter inline-4 (Corolla): up to 35 mpg
Much like the Civic, gas trims of the venerable Toyota Corolla sedan come fitted with a 2.0-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine that makes 169 hp and 151 lb-ft, mated to a CVT. The base LE trim of the Corolla is the most efficient of the lineup, with an EPA-rated mileage of 35 mpg combined — 32 mpg in the city and 41 mpg on the highway. At $23,125 plus destination, the Corolla LE is also more affordable than the Civic LX.
Then comes the Corolla's SE trim, which starts at $25,765 and is rated at a combined 34 mpg by the EPA, made up of 31 mpg in the city and 40 mpg on the highway. Like the Civic Sport, the gap in mileage here is largely down to wider 18-inch wheels. Finally, we have the Corolla XSE, which is the top-spec trim of the sedan's gas-powered lineup and is priced at $29,040. It shares the SE's EPA-rated fuel efficiency of 34 mpg combined, but has a lower 38 mpg highway mileage. All trims of the Corolla carry an additional $1,295 destination fee.
Hyundai G2.0 Smartstream 2.0-liter inline-4 (Elantra): up to 35 mpg
All pure-gas trims of the sleek-looking Hyundai Elantra are powered by a 2.0-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine that outputs 147 hp and 132 lb-ft, which is mated to a CVT — or in Hyundai speak, an "intelligent variable transmission." Meanwhile, the range-topping Elantra N Line gets a turbocharger. The base Elantra SE, priced at $22,825 (not including a $1,245 destination fee), is the most fuel-efficient of the lot as it's EPA-rated at 35 mpg combined, with a city and highway split of 31 mpg and 40 mpg, respectively.
Higher up the ladder, the 2.0-liter Elantra trims all carry an EPA mileage of 34 mpg combined, which is made up of 30 mpg in the city and 40 mpg on the highway. Pricing for higher trims starts at $23,950 for the SEL Sport and tops out at $27,375 plus destination for the Limited and $35,300 for the sporty Elantra N. Before you bring one home, however, do note that an all-new eighth-generation Elantra was revealed globally a few months ago and is expected to launch next year. So, if you want the latest tech and a radical-looking design, it might be worth waiting for the new Elantra to arrive.
Volkswagen EA211 1.5-liter TSI inline-4 (Jetta): up to 34 mpg
The Volkswagen Jetta is among the few cars here to come fitted with a turbocharged engine, specifically a 1.5-liter direct-injection inline-4 good for 158 hp and 184 lb-ft. This engine is also coupled with an 8-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox, unlike the abundance of CVTs on this list. In base "S" spec (which starts at $23,995), the Jetta boasts an EPA-estimated 34 mpg combined, comprising 29 mpg in the city and 40 mpg on the highway. For all other Jetta trims ($25,395 to $29,995), the city and highway mileage figures stay the same, but the combined figure drops to 33 mpg. The above prices are exclusive of a $1,325 destination fee.
While the Jetta's turbocharged engine should make it more fun to drive than many of the cars listed here, it's worth noting that your mileage won't be all that great if you like to stomp the gas pedal frequently. Turbocharged engines tend to consume a lot more fuel when pushed hard as the turbocharger forces more air into the cylinders, resulting in fuel being burned faster. They also run at higher temperatures and pressures than naturally aspirated ones, and so they're generally more susceptible to knocking — a phenomenon where fuel in the cylinder ignites prematurely. So, if want the best mileage from a turbocharged engine, drive with a light foot at steady speeds.
Nissan MR20DD 2.0-liter inline-4 (Sentra): up to 33 mpg
Much like the Civic, Corolla, and Elantra, the Nissan Sentra is equipped with a 2.0-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine exclusively hooked up to a CVT, but unlike its rivals, there are no alternate powertrains on offer. The Sentra's engine churns out 149 hp and 146 lb-ft, and every trim of the Sentra, save for the SR, is EPA-rated at 33 mpg combined — 30 mpg in the city and 38 mpg on the highway. Meanwhile, the Sentra's SR trim is fitted with larger 18-inch alloy wheels, and thereby carries a slightly lower EPA mileage of 32 mpg combined, which comprises city and highway figures of 29 mpg and 36 mpg combined.
Pricing for the Nissan Sentra starts at $22,990 and extends to $27,990 — a destination charge of $1,275 is applicable for all trim levels. So, while the Sentra isn't the most exciting or fuel-efficient non-hybrid car you can buy, it sure is one of the most affordable compact sedans currently on sale.
Honda L15B 1.5-liter turbocharged inline-4 (Accord): up to 32 mpg
If you have a bit more cash to spend and want a bigger car than the likes of the Civic and Elantra, but still need respectable fuel efficiency, the Honda Accord's base 1.5-liter direct-injected turbocharged four-cylinder serves that purpose pretty well. Developing 192 hp and 192 lb-ft, this engine is paired with a CVT and is available in the Accord's LX and SE trims, which are priced at $28,395 and $30,695, respectively. A $1,295 destination charge will also apply to those prices.
In the entry-level LX trim, the Accord boasts an EPA mileage rating of 32 mpg, made up of 29 mpg in the city and 37 mpg on the highway. The one-above Accord SE trim has a slightly lower EPA-rated mileage of 31 mpg – 28 mpg in the city and 36 mpg on the highway – fitted with larger, 19-inch wheels. However, like the Jetta, if you drive in a spirited manner, expect the Accord's fuel efficiency to get bogged down pretty quickly.
BMW B48 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 (Mini Cooper): up to 32 mpg
Easily the least practical car on this list but arguably the most fun-to-drive, the 2026 Mini Cooper comes with a BMW-sourced 2.0-liter direct-injection turbocharged B48 inline-4 and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic as standard across all three of its sub-models in varying states of tune. These include the C, S, and John Cooper Works (JCW). The entry-level Cooper C trim makes 161 hp and 184 lb-ft, and sports an EPA-rated mileage of 32 mpg — 28 mpg in the city, 39 mpg on the highway.
Then comes the mid-spec Cooper S, which produces 201 hp and 221 lb-ft, and matches the C trim's EPA fuel efficiency figures. Finally, the Cooper's top-of-the-line JCW version belts out 228 hp and 280 lb-ft, dropping the EPA mileage to 30 mpg combined, comprising city and highway ratings of 27 mpg and 37 mpg, respectively.
With prices starting from $29,500 for the C trim, going all the way up to $38,900 for the JCW (plus destination fees of $1,350), the Mini Cooper is easily the most expensive car here. However, where the Cooper falls short in comfortably ferrying your family, it easily makes up for in planting the widest of grins on your face.