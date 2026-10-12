7 Fuel-Sipping 4-Cylinder Engines Ranked From Best To Worst MPG

When it comes to fuel efficiency and running costs, hybrids and electric vehicles (EVs) have largely held an edge over conventional pure-gasoline cars for quite some time. This doesn't mean hybrids and electric cars are unequivocally better, though. Despite the persistent worldwide push for electrification, there still is merit in new cars powered by straightforward gasoline engines. For example, the absence of a battery pack and lower mechanical complexity compared to hybrids and EVs usually makes pure-gas cars more affordable. And despite rising gas prices, Americans still aren't buying EVs.

But you don't have to spend a fortune at the pump if you opt for a purely gas-powered car. Combustion engines have come a long way, so there are several pure-gas cars currently on sale that can stretch a gallon of fuel further than you'd expect. Using EPA combined mileage ratings, the most fuel-efficient four-cylinder gasoline engines on sale right now range from 31 mpg to 36 mpg combined, and include naturally aspirated and turbocharged options. As for the cars powered by these engines, six of them are sedans, and one's a hatchback. We ranked them according to their highest EPA-rated combined mileage.