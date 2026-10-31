9 Of The Most Popular Japanese Performance Cars To Import (And Why Enthusiasts Love Them)

The Nissan Skyline GT-R is arguably Nissan's most famous performance car and the Skyline family commands an extraordinary share of enthusiast import attention. On the JDMBuySell top 10 ranking of what JDM buyers are watching, the Skyline holds not just the top spot, but three of the top four. The R34 leads the pack as number one, the R32 is number three, and the R33 takes fourth.

There's plenty of substance behind the Skyline's mythological status. When Nissan revived the GT-R with the R32 in 1989, it did so with a 2.6-liter twin-turbocharged inline-6 with electronically controlled four-wheel drive and four-wheel multilink suspension. The R33 and R34 followed, iterating on the formula, and eventually giving enthusiasts three generations of increasingly sophisticated performance machinery to choose from.

Yet one of the biggest reasons the GT-R holds a special place in so many enthusiasts' hearts is that Americans got a taste of the legend long before they could legally import one. It was a GT-R on the cover of the original Gran Turismo video game for PlayStation in 1997. Considering that the Gran Turismo franchise has sold more than 90 million copies globally, a whole lot of kids grew up experiencing the car digitally decades before they could even consider getting their hands on the real thing.

Back to that "add 25" math: As of 2024, each of these three generations had at the least begun qualifying for import, with later examples becoming eligible every year. Being allowed to buy one is one thing, though, and paying for one is quite another.