What Is A Kei Car (And How Do You Pronounce It)

Although Donald Trump doesn't understand why people in Asia don't buy our cars, the main reason is actually pretty simple. Most of their roads and cities are built for much smaller vehicles — like Japan's tiny kei cars. That's pronounced "kay" and is a shortened form of kei-jidousha, the Japanese term for "lightweight vehicle."

Originally developed after World War II, kei cars were envisioned as an affordable transportation solution that would help get people back on the road as the country recovered. They came with financial incentives, too, since if a vehicle qualified for kei certification it would enjoy lower taxes and other fees than larger cars. Now, Japan wanted to make sure automakers didn't take advantage of these regulations, so it put a hard limit on the size of kei cars.

They have to fit inside a package that's 3,400 millimeters (134 inches) in length, 1,480 millimeters (58 inches) in width, and 2,000 millimeters (79 inches) tall, and their engines can't displace more than 660 cubic centimeters. When they first debuted, the displacement limit was a mere 150 cubic centimeters (100 cubic centimeters for two-stroke engines). This was upped to 360 centimeters in 1955, setting the stage for what's often considered the first true kei car, the Suzuki Suzulight, which was available in sedan, van, and even pickup body styles.