2027 Honda Civic Type R Gets Tweaked Aero, Heated Front Seats, And A Higher Price Of $49,990

Beyond the aforementioned performance alterations, Honda is baking more standard features into all '27 Civic Type Rs. Did I say features? I meant feature — there's one new feature, to be exact, and it's heated front seats. This is the first time that a Civic Type R can be had with electronically activated booty roasters, so I guess it's a pretty big addition, and they have THREE heat levels! Imagine that. Other than that, there's a new Meteorite Gray Metallic exterior color, Ultrasuede on the instrument panel and upper front door panels, black climate control knobs, a darker grey shift knob and other interior trim, a new dual-tone horn, and an auto-dimming mirror.

Tech-wise, the CTR gets Google built-in with Alexa built-in, two new USB-C ports above the standard wireless charger, and improved ADAS features like motorcycle and bicycle detection, improved acceleration and braking for the adaptive cruise control system, and post-collision braking. The gently updated 2027 Civic Type R arrives at Honda dealers this month.