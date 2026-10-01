2027 Honda Civic Type R Gets Tweaked Aero, Heated Front Seats, And A Higher Price Of $49,990
Honda's Civic Type R has long been one of, if not the best-driving front-wheel-drive cars on the market, and it has consistently impressed us throughout the years. 2027 marks the CTR's 30th global anniversary and its 10th anniversary in North America, so Honda has issued the Civic Type R's typically subtle midcycle refresh to celebrate. Most importantly, Honda further optimized the car's suspension damping in +R mode, improved the rev match system for the standard six-speed manual transmission, and it added a yoke spring to the brake pedal to produce a more direct feel. These subtle tweaks are sure to make the already exceptional Civic Type R even more engaging to drive, for a relatively small base price increase of $1,300, now starting at $49,990.
Visual changes are exceedingly minimal, limited to a "more aggressive front fascia" that improves engine cooling and a deeper front splitter for increased downforce, though even to my discriminating eye the changes are nearly imperceptible. I don't think the Civic Type R needs visual updating, though, so I appreciate that Honda executed restraint and kept its elegantly aggressive lines in tact.
At least the higher base price incorporates heated seats for the first time ever
Beyond the aforementioned performance alterations, Honda is baking more standard features into all '27 Civic Type Rs. Did I say features? I meant feature — there's one new feature, to be exact, and it's heated front seats. This is the first time that a Civic Type R can be had with electronically activated booty roasters, so I guess it's a pretty big addition, and they have THREE heat levels! Imagine that. Other than that, there's a new Meteorite Gray Metallic exterior color, Ultrasuede on the instrument panel and upper front door panels, black climate control knobs, a darker grey shift knob and other interior trim, a new dual-tone horn, and an auto-dimming mirror.
Tech-wise, the CTR gets Google built-in with Alexa built-in, two new USB-C ports above the standard wireless charger, and improved ADAS features like motorcycle and bicycle detection, improved acceleration and braking for the adaptive cruise control system, and post-collision braking. The gently updated 2027 Civic Type R arrives at Honda dealers this month.