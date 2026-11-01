5 New Cars With Deep, Deep Discounts

If you haven't been new car shopping in a while, you might be disappointed that automakers and dealers are getting stingier with incentives. Cox Automotive reports that the average incentive dropped to $3,359 per vehicle in September 2026, down from about $3,680, or 8.8%, a year earlier. But the fall can be a golden time for new car buyers as the new model year arrives and dealers need to push out old inventory.

Looking at guidance from TrueCar and our own research, we've compiled a best-to-worst list of discounts on new cars right now. Predictably, these are all 2026 models, as the 2027 editions are already in showrooms or on their way. And while some automakers are pushing eye-popping cash incentives right now, deals like these are mostly on pricier vehicles. For example, Audi is offering $20,000 off the e-tron GT, but that's still a six-figure EV after the discount.

That's why we focused on models with original MSRPs near or below $50,000, which is about the average price of a new car these days, and still decent cash incentives that make for even sharper deals. If you don't mind driving something from the outgoing model year or with varying degrees of electrification, you can get discounts of up to 30%. The list includes the Kia Niro EV, Nissan Rogue Plug-In Hybrid, Chevrolet Silverado 1500, Volkswagen ID.4, and Chrysler Pacifica.

A few housekeeping notes. This list isn't exhaustive, so you may find better deals on different models. Our TrueCar discount data is based on the wider Chicago area. Pricing in your area may be better or worse. All MSRPs mentioned include factory destination charges. Finally, our real-world pricing check included dealer listings on Autotrader from across the country for new models with fewer than 100 miles on the odometer.