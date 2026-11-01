5 New Cars With Deep, Deep Discounts
If you haven't been new car shopping in a while, you might be disappointed that automakers and dealers are getting stingier with incentives. Cox Automotive reports that the average incentive dropped to $3,359 per vehicle in September 2026, down from about $3,680, or 8.8%, a year earlier. But the fall can be a golden time for new car buyers as the new model year arrives and dealers need to push out old inventory.
Looking at guidance from TrueCar and our own research, we've compiled a best-to-worst list of discounts on new cars right now. Predictably, these are all 2026 models, as the 2027 editions are already in showrooms or on their way. And while some automakers are pushing eye-popping cash incentives right now, deals like these are mostly on pricier vehicles. For example, Audi is offering $20,000 off the e-tron GT, but that's still a six-figure EV after the discount.
That's why we focused on models with original MSRPs near or below $50,000, which is about the average price of a new car these days, and still decent cash incentives that make for even sharper deals. If you don't mind driving something from the outgoing model year or with varying degrees of electrification, you can get discounts of up to 30%. The list includes the Kia Niro EV, Nissan Rogue Plug-In Hybrid, Chevrolet Silverado 1500, Volkswagen ID.4, and Chrysler Pacifica.
A few housekeeping notes. This list isn't exhaustive, so you may find better deals on different models. Our TrueCar discount data is based on the wider Chicago area. Pricing in your area may be better or worse. All MSRPs mentioned include factory destination charges. Finally, our real-world pricing check included dealer listings on Autotrader from across the country for new models with fewer than 100 miles on the odometer.
2026 Kia Niro EV: 27%-30% discount
With Kia offering stylish electric vehicles like the EV6 and EV9, it's easy to forget that the Niro crossover is available as an EV. Even more surprising, the automaker is offering a whopping $10,000 cash incentive before any dealer discounts. But there's a reason why: 2026 is the last model year of the Niro EV. The 2027 Kia EV3 will take its place, offering 321 miles of range for well under $40,000. In the meantime, the remaining 2026 Niro EVs are one heck of a deal.
TrueCar says the base Wind trim, with an MSRP of $41,195, has an average offer price of around $40,060 as of writing. That discount is chump change until you add in the $10,000 promotion. Combined, the savings can total up to $11,135, or 27% off the original window sticker price. Some dealers seem especially eager to offload Niro EVs. Numerous listings show dealers promising prices below $29,000 (before taxes and tags), pushing discounts above 30%.
Admittedly, the Niro EV may not be the most compelling all-electric on the market, with 253 miles of range in a world where 300 miles or more has become the de facto standard. There's also no all-wheel-drive option; this SUV is front-wheel-drive only. However, it's zippy, with a 0-to-60 mph time of 6.7 seconds, has DC fast-charging capability, is compatible with Tesla Superchargers, includes a suite of driver-assistance features, and has a dual-screen dashboard setup.
2026 Nissan Rogue Plug-In Hybrid: 17%-22% discount
You may have heard people calling a decaf cappuccino with skim milk a "why bother." Well, that term could equally apply to the 2026 Nissan Rogue Plug-In Hybrid (PHEV): a one-year-only rebadged Mitsubishi Outlander designed to placate dealers until the arrival of the 2027 Rogue Hybrid. Nissan ordered only 3,000 Rogue PHEVs for the U.S., and Autotrader listings suggest about one-third are still unsold.
A discontinued model and ample inventory often equal generous manufacturer incentives. In this case, Nissan is offering $6,500 toward the purchase of a 2026 Rogue PHEV. Before this cash, TrueCar says the starter SL trim, with an MSRP of $49,140, has an average discount of about $1,977. Throw in the factory discount, and the price reduction could climb up to $8,477, or 17.3% in savings. But wait, there's more money still on the table. About 26% of the dealer listings for the SL trim on Autotrader are priced under $40,000, including dealer fees. A couple dozen currently listed are priced below $38,000, which increases the discount to over 22%.
If you're not bothered by the Rogue PHEV's near-unicorn status, this is a chance to buy a well-specced crossover. A 38-mile all-electric range falls well within the average daily commute of 27 miles, and a combined fuel economy rating of 26 mpg translates into 420 miles of total range; more than enough for a road trip. Like its Outlander counterpart, the Rogue PHEV seats seven; however, 19.1 inches of third-row legroom can be a tight squeeze. The SL trim's bells and whistles include heated front seats and 20-inch wheels.
2026 Chevrolet Silverado 1500: 10%-22% discount
Crossovers aren't the only vehicles with extra-sharp discounts. 2027 will bring an all-new Chevrolet Silverado 1500, so dealers are ostensibly eager to move the 2026 models. Marketplace listings show plenty of leftovers. Chevy has sped up the clearance process by offering cash incentives ranging from $2,500 to $6,500, depending on the trim. Surprisingly, the entry-level WT grade qualifies for the top bonus (along with the Custom Trail Boss, LT, and LTZ).
In WT trim, a Silverado 1500 crew cab with a short bed and rear-wheel drive (RWD) has an MSRP of $45,795. For our area, typical negotiations settle at $41,197 before the factory discount, according to TrueCar. That's a 10% savings off the top. However, in the murky world of car pricing, that discounted price likely already reflects some promotional cash from Chevy, but clearly not the full $6,500.
That said, dealer pricing appears to reflect the complete discount, and more. Across the dozens of listings (with dealer fees included), the average MSRP for a 2026 Silverado 1500 LT (crew cab, RWD) is $45,712, and the average asking price on Autotrader is $35,554. That amounts to 22.2% in savings. Buyers looking to step up a trim level will find the Custom grade comes with only $2,500 in factory cash. The amount increases to $5,250 for the RST, LT Trail Boss, High Country, and ZR2.
2026 Volkswagen ID.4: 6.4%-18.2% discounts
The Volkswagen ID.4 is another EV being consigned to the history books after 2026. It launched for the 2021 model year as the company's first purpose-built electric vehicle for the U.S., but its sales couldn't match the brand's high hopes for the car. Last year, VW sold about 22,000 ID.4s, a fraction of the Ford Mustang Mach-Es and Tesla Model Ys that hit the streets. The ID.4's poor showing continues into 2026; about 500 are listed for sale nationwide on Autotrader, with roughly 60% of those being the base Pro trim.
TrueCar says that edition's MSRP of $46,570 has an average offer price of $43,547, which equates to a 6.5% discount. That reduction may not motivate buyers, but adding a $6,000 bonus might. Percentage-wise, this extra cash makes the Pro trim particularly appealing. A sample of 90 Pro trim listings averaged an MSRP of $48,804 (including dealer fees) and an asking price of $39,908, an 18.2% discount. Numerous listings are currently priced under $36,000.
The Pro trim has rear-wheel drive; moving up to all-wheel drive requires a higher grade, but they are all eligible for the $6,000 cash discount. The base model has a 291-mile range and supports DC fast charging at 30 minutes for a 10% to 80% charge (under peak conditions). The equipment list includes heated front seats and driver-assistance features, including automatic parking.
2026 Chrysler Pacifica: 2.6%-14.3% discount
A minivan may not be on everyone's shopping list, but nothing beats space when hauling people and things. In 2025, the Chrysler Pacifica earned bragging rights as the category's top seller. Nonetheless, Stellantis still needs to clear out the 2026 models as a refreshed 2027 Pacifica is already on dealer lots.
The average offer on the entry-level 2026 Select trim with FWD is $45,298 – a modest 2.6% discount off the $46,440 MSRP. However, adding $5,500 in factory cash significantly changes the calculation. Using TrueCar's transaction estimate as a base, the price drops to $39,798 when you factor in the incentive. That increases the savings to 14.3%. Looking at inventory, there are over 1,100 new 2026 Pacificas listed through Autotrader, with almost half of this group being the base Select grade with FWD. These more affordable Pacificas have an average MSRP of $48,870 and an average asking price of $41,012, reflecting a 16.1% discount.
Along with the Toyota Sienna, the Pacifica is the only gas-powered minivan on the market available with all-wheel drive. As the starter trim, the Select isn't overloaded with amenities, but Chrysler includes leatherette upholstery, heated front seats, and parking sensors. Seven-passenger seating is standard, with eight-passenger seating available as an option.