The Ford F-150 Lightning EV Is The Ultimate Used Truck Bargain

The electric vehicle market is in a strange place right now. With the federal tax credits gone, some automakers are marching forward, while others are shifting their strategy. Ford has decided to discontinue its all-electric F-150 Lightning and replace it with a model that combines an EV powerplant and a gas range extender. While Ford could no longer make a business case for a new Lightning, buyers should know that used ones are a fantastic deal.

The Lighting on paper was (and still is) a great truck. However, the starting price and shorter usable range when towing turned a lot of buyers away. For the vast majority of truck buyers who just need a local daily driver with some capacity to do "truck stuff" the Lightning was an excellent choice. You could even power your home with it during an outage. When the tax credits were in play, buyers were able to score Lightings with super cheap leases. Now that many of those trucks are making their way into the used fleet, buyers can snatch up what might be the best used truck bargain on the market.