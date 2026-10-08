NHTSA Pledges To Modernize Headlight Standards Again, For Realsies This Time

NHTSA Administrator Jonathan Morrison said, "Today's standards do not allow automakers to deploy the latest safety-improving lighting technologies, so we are bringing key experts and stakeholders together to modernize our standards and address potential causes of glare."

There are five key areas that this update will focus on: aligning U.S. regulations with international safety standards, addressing headlight glare on other road users, improving performance, updating testing and materials, and modernizing lighting technology with rules for LEDs, dusk sensors, auto high beams, and replaceable light sources.

Hopefully these negotiations will allow the headlights on new cars to be more effective, safer, and less blinding to other drivers. As of now, most LED headlights and tail lights require the entire unit to be replaced when one goes out, costing owners thousands of dollars rather than simply replacing a bulb. The line item of updating testing and materials includes a provision for streamlining test procedures for plastic optics and replaceable lenses, and there's a note about using replaceable light sources, which could mean that regulations governing the replacement process of headlights could make the process cheaper for owners.

As of now, this is just an announcement of the decision to undertake the revision in partnership with industry experts, so no changes have been made just yet. Some automakers have recently already been able to start bringing in fancier headlight technology to our shores, though, like the lights on the new Audi Q7.