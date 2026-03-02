These EVs Have The Best Shots At Being Future Classics

Tesla is quite possibly the most impactful EV car company of all time. The brand has not only commercialized EVs, it has also set the standards many legacy automotive brands now follow. Out of all Tesla models, the OG Tesla Roadster has many of the ingredients of a future classic.

For starters, only 2,450 were ever built, which makes the Roadster rarer than the collector-grade Ferrari 550 Maranello. Secondly, it's the very first Tesla, the one that started it all. A very limited number of cars (let alone EVs) carry such a strong novelty factor. Last year, even an incredibly trashed Tesla Roadster that did not run, was painted in four colors, had no hood, and had a salvage title was listed for $40,000.

Sure, this is nowhere near what the Roadster cost new (about $100,000 or more), but it does help underline that even botched examples carry decent value. If we take a look at the very top end of the market, some pristine first-gen Roadsters have sold for more than $250,000. All in all, the Tesla Roadster is not likely to become a classic because it was the best electric car ever built, but rather because it helped kickstart the performance EV era.