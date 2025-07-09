These Are The Cars Of Today You'd Bring To Rizzwood In 2045
Who doesn't love a good car show? There's so much to see! Like badly lamenated, sun-faded informational placards, half-heartedly cooked hot dogs, guys in bag chairs with their socks rolled halfway up their calves and, of course, the cars. Can't forget the reason for the gathering, after all. I asked you all to take a look at the current state of cars and wonder "what will I bring to the car meetup in 2045?" But not just any car meet up, this is for Rizzwood where, in thirty years or so, dreams will be made or broken off the backs of today's cars.
I asked you what car from now you'd enter for a chance at glory at your local Rizzwood meet up. We got a good mix of the normal, everyday cars that make life worth living, and the strange and out-there cars that make car shows worth going to. Scroll on through to see if your car could be a Rizzwood hero.
What a cutie
I would bring the 2020 Honda e. It was never sold in the U.S. but it turns 25 years old and becomes legal to import the year Rizzwood takes place. As such, it would make for a unique entry.
From Giantsgiants
An excellent car choice for today and tomorrow
I assume that I'll still be driving my early production Lucid Air GT. I'll be there if I can get the correct ICE/Homeland permits to cross all the state borders between me and whatever they've left of California.
From Bill Kerr
We are the wierdos, mister
2010 Saab 9-5 Aero. Confuse the people there that there was a car from Sweden, and given what will happen in 2045, that there was once a country called Sweden.
and
Better yet, bring a Saab 9-7x or Saab 9-2x. Doubly confuse them.
"But Saab is a Swedish brand. But these were made in the United States and Japan?"
From Alf Enthusiast and DynamicPresence
And what's always the answer, friends?
Mazda MX-5/Miata, any generation. In 2045, bet on almost everything being an EV, a lot heavier, and lightweight, fun to drive convertibles will likely be a thing of the past. And make sure the MX-5/Miata is a manual as that will make it even more unique and it'll be interesting to see how many people 20 years from now can drive a stick. If you use an ND2, make it a Club edition, hopefully the new 35 Year Anniversary edition in that beautiful red wine color, and set it aside.
From Xavier96
Like a bat out of hell
Demon 170.
Mostly because I think it would be funny to bring a 'final edition' when dodge has inevitably produced 3 or 4 different iterations of the final hemi coupe between now and 2045
From JaredOfLondon
Is there anything this generation loves more than tacos? I don't think so
It's not just the car, it's the lifestyle of the time too. So it's an Overlander Toyota Tacoma for me. Camo wrap, bit of a lift, big rooftop tent, lots of lights, an axe and jerry can stuck to the side of the bed rack etc.
From Transplant674
Fit check? Oh yeah, it's got rizz
Honda Fit. Slightly mundane, still fun, will still be running with 300k miles. Proof at Rizzfest we didn't need crappy crossovers, just the Fit.
From Scoobie2
We love big Audi TTs
First gen Audi TT, Nissan Xterra, various BMWs, maybe even a Nissan Leaf. And Miatas... there will always be Miatas.
From BuddyS
Must take one out for a spin
The S550 Mustang, particularly the pre-facelift models. Those really were a goldilocks zone of a modern sorted chassis and powertrain, while the interior feels like a good blend of old school with modern amenities.
From Tahoe Guy
The futuristic car from 2014
For the 2010s, the BMW i8 is peak futurist design at the time. At least design-wise it captured the optimism for tech-forward, futuristic designs from the 2010s and had that Tron-like effect at the time it came out with black/metallic body panels, curved lighting, and blue trim.
From JacksonGoToMC
Shining like a deep sea creature
Fisker Karma
The Karma was not great as a transportation device even when it was new, but it still looks amazing even 12-13 years after the last one rolled off the assembly line.
From Earthbound Misfit I
The GR stands for Good Rizz
Toyota GR Corolla/Yaris. Hot hatchbacks always do well at shows like this, and bonus points to whoever imports a GR Yaris when it's 25 years old. Honorable mention to the Hyundai Ioniq 5N, because it's just a big EV hot hatch and I feel like the retro-future styling will age particularly well.
From MrMcGeeIn3D
It doesn't get more VW than this
A MK 7 GTI/Golf R is going to be an appreciated car. It was a high-water mark for VW. It has a strong following. It struck the perfect balance of traditional controls and complimentary tech.
From T A
A sign of the times
OK, and I HATE to say this, but Cybertrukkkkkkkkkkkkk, 100%.
25 years from now it'll be the weird thing that everyone remembers as being popular in 2025. Plus, they're poorly built so not a lot of them are going to survive for 20 years.
20 years from now kids will be rolling up in one of these wearing typical 2025 clothes of head-to-toe duck dynasty merch, platform doc martins and an ironic MAGA hat.
From Buckfiddious