These Are The Cars Of Today You'd Bring To Rizzwood In 2045

Who doesn't love a good car show? There's so much to see! Like badly lamenated, sun-faded informational placards, half-heartedly cooked hot dogs, guys in bag chairs with their socks rolled halfway up their calves and, of course, the cars. Can't forget the reason for the gathering, after all. I asked you all to take a look at the current state of cars and wonder "what will I bring to the car meetup in 2045?" But not just any car meet up, this is for Rizzwood where, in thirty years or so, dreams will be made or broken off the backs of today's cars.

I asked you what car from now you'd enter for a chance at glory at your local Rizzwood meet up. We got a good mix of the normal, everyday cars that make life worth living, and the strange and out-there cars that make car shows worth going to. Scroll on through to see if your car could be a Rizzwood hero.