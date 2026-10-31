7 V8s With A Reputation For Being Nearly Indestructible

Who doesn't like the raw power offered by a V8, if you can afford the gas, that is? But it's not just the horsepower that draws so many of us to these engines. Some V8s are among the longest-lasting engines on the road today. There are multiple examples of drivers taking their V8-equipped vehicles, especially pickups, over a million miles. That's quite the feat.

Some examples of these million-mile accomplishments include a 1UZ-FE 4.0-equipped Lexus LS 400 that already had nearly 900,000 miles on the odometer when it was bought by a Road & Track writer for the express purpose of taking over a million. There are a couple of examples of owners driving another Toyota V8 engine, the 2UZ-FE 4.7, past the million-mile mark. Other examples include Frank Oresnik who drove his 1991 Chevy Silverado, which featured a small-block Chevy 350, over a million miles. David Mueller did the same thing with his 2002 F-350 Super Duty.

An engine doesn't have to go a million miles to demonstrate its durability, though. The Ford 4.6-liter Modular 2-valve took all kinds of use and abuse as the standard engine used in Crown Victoria Police Interceptors during the 1990s and 2000s, and could still go for hundreds of thousands of miles. Then there's GM's Vortec 8100, an engine so rugged that it was not only put in Chevy and GMC trucks, but also in boats and RVs. There was also the versatile Chrysler LA 318, which earned the reputation of being "bulletproof."