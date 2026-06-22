What're The Differences Between Toyota's 1UZ, 2UZ, And 3UZ Engines?

Toyota has produced some of the world's most reliable car engines, be it the VZ family of V6s nestled beneath the hoods of the Tundras and Tacomas of old or the straight-4 ZZ units found in smaller cars such as the Corolla, Celica, Lotus Elise (which is already getting the restomod treatment), and the very underrated Pontiac Vibe. But perhaps the most reliable of them all is the UZ engine family that powers large trucks and SUVs, as well as luxury and performance cars from Lexus and Toyota.

Production of the engines ran from 1989 to 2013, with three generations produced in that time. The range developed from the highly tunable 1UZ-FE to the largely bulletproof 2UZ-FE, and finally, the ultra-smooth 3UZ-FE. From the factory, the engines made 250 to 300 horsepower and 260 to 325 pound-feet of torque, depending on the version.

On paper, the three UZ power plants have similarities. For starters, they're all belt-driven quad-camshaft four-valve-per-cylinder naturally aspirated engines — though shoppers could option the 2UZ with a bolt-on supercharger kit from the Toyota Racing Development at one point (adding this kit helped raise output to 350 hp).

All three also feature the same 90-degree V8 architecture along with a water-cooled cooling system. However, there are also some clear differences among the Toyota V8 power trains, especially in terms of their displacements, power, and the materials used for each.