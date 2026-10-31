7 Toyota Models That Hold Their Value Best After Five Years
Depreciation is a double-edged sword, but whether you're buying or selling, one brand consistently tops the list for the lowest depreciation over five years: Toyota. CarEdge reports that Toyota models, on average, retain 64.9% of their original value. Subaru, at 61.2%, comes in second. Think about that Toyota number for a moment. The average new car loses roughly 30% of its MSRP in the first two years of ownership. It takes a Toyota almost half a decade to do the same. But remember that value hit is an average; some Toyota models have even stronger residual values.
At the top of Toyota's list for lowest depreciation are the Tacoma, Corolla Hatchback, GR Supra, 4Runner, Tundra, RAV4, and the regular Corolla sedan. Other models, like the Corolla Cross and Grand Highlander, also have below-average depreciation, but these nameplates haven't been around for very long. We're focusing on Toyotas with a five-year valuation track record that's been reported by CarEdge and iSeeCars, and the value retention percentage we highlighted for each model in this list averages the two companies' calculations.
To add a dose of reality, we also looked at active listings from Autotrader to see how closely those valuations hold up in today's marketplace. All MSRPs mentioned include factory destination charges. Used-vehicle pricing reflects examples with near-average mileage for their age (around 68,000 miles for a five-year-old vehicle) and in good condition with no accident history or branded titles.
Toyota Tacoma: 79.5%
While owners have different opinions about the best Toyota Tacoma generation, one thing is indisputable: A five-year-old Tacoma is the residual-value champion among similarly aged Toyotas. CarEdge says that works out to 79% of its original value after five years, while iSeeCars is more generous with 80.1%. That's a retained-value average of 79.5%. Or put another way, the Tacoma loses only about 4% of its value per year. iSeeCars also lists the Tacoma as one of the top vehicles for low depreciation — only the Porsche Cayman, Porsche 911, and Chevrolet Corvette are better.
A 2021 Tacoma in SR5 trim, with rear-wheel drive and a double cab, averages roughly $29,500 on Autotrader. When new, the MSRP for this version was $33,405. Crunch those numbers, and five-year depreciation only rises to 11.7%. The 88.3% residual value is substantially above the combined average from CarEdge and iSeeCars.
Toyota GR Supra: 77.2%
Although the GR Supra is leaving the Toyota lineup after 2026, this BMW-built sports car is alive and well in the used car market. CarEdge's data shows a five-year residual value of 78.4%, while iSeeCars is close at 76%; the two estimates average 77.2%. The GR Supra launched for the 2020 model year, with the 2021 edition adding a lower-priced four-cylinder version alongside a more robust inline-6 model, which received a 47-horsepower bump.
Despite the four-cylinder's more affordable base price of $43,985, a 2021 GR Supra still costs more used than a new Toyota GR86. Marketplace pricing for this base model hovers around $37,000, putting its retained value at 84.1% — higher than the CarEdge and iSeeCars estimates. Adding a six-cylinder engine to the conversation increases valuations slightly. With limited inventory, the mid-grade 3.0 Premium trim, which had an original MSRP of $55,485, is listed at an average of $47,000 on Autotrader, which points to a resale value of 84.7%.
Toyota Tundra: 77.2%
Toyota's full-size pickup, the Tundra, also makes the cut for keeping depreciation to a minimum. However, five-year resale value estimates of 75.5% (CarEdge) and 78.8% (iSeeCars) leave a 3.3-percentage-point gap between the two sources. That difference can translate into a $1,200-or-more price difference for used truck buyers. The 2021 model year is the last edition of the second generation, which was replaced by an all-new Toyota Tundra with the grenading V6 engine.
The lower-tier SR5 trim with the CrewMax configuration and rear-wheel drive (RWD) had an MSRP of $39,565 in 2021. Among recent listings, similarly equipped examples average about $36,000, for a 91% resale value. That puts its retained value about 15.5 percentage points above CarEdge's estimate. The next level up is the Limited grade. When new, this came with a window sticker that started at $45,850 (also a CrewMax edition with RWD). Used examples aren't common, but they are priced at about $41,000, which means 89.4% of the truck's original value remains.
Toyota Corolla Hatchback: 76.4%
While domestic automakers were rolling back small-car production, Toyota doubled down by adding a hatchback version to the modern Corolla lineup for the 2019 model year. The five-door format appears to have helped with robust resale values compared with its four-door counterpart, but the sedan still makes the list. CarEdge reports that a five-year-old Corolla Hatchback retains 78.2% of its original MSRP, compared with iSeeCars' 74.5% estimate, a 76.4% average.
When equipped with a continuously variable transmission (CVT), the 2021 Corolla hatchback had a base MSRP of $22,560. Second-hand units are limited, but what's on the market is priced at about $20,000, making value retention after five years even higher at 88.7%. The Corolla Hatchback was also available with a six-speed manual transmission (a feature dropped in 2023). In 2021, the base trim equipped this way was priced at $21,460. While these cars are even harder to find, pricing around $20,000 is typical, putting depreciation at 6.8% over half a decade.
Toyota RAV4: 75.7%
Calling the RAV4 popular is an understatement. In 2021, Toyota sold over 400,000 examples in the U.S., making it the best-selling, non-truck vehicle that year. This success translates into an ample supply in the used car market, but don't confuse ready availability with the potential for good deals. Valuations from CarEdge (76.5%) and iSeeCars (74.8%) average out at 75.7%. However, you'd be lucky to find a good-condition, five-year-old RAV4 that's depreciated by 24.3%.
The marketplace says pricing is far tighter. A base RAV4 LE with front-wheel drive was stickered at $27,045 in 2021. Half a decade later, dealer listings average about $23,500, for a residual value of 86.9%. Stepping up to the mid-tier XLE Premium trim shows slightly more depreciation, with average dealer pricing of almost $26,300, or 84.7% of the original MSRP of $31,045. These real-world numbers may reflect what's going on in the used car market. CarGurus reports that second-hand RAV4s have increased in price by 3.3% over the past 90 days, while the overall market has dropped by 1.7% over the same period.
Toyota 4Runner: 75.4%
Toyota's highest-ranking SUV for preserving MSRP over five years is the 4Runner. Here, CarEdge and iSeeCars report near-matching resale values of 76.3% and 74.5%, respectively, for the 2021 model year, averaging 75.4%. Remember that this edition is part of the long-in-the-tooth fifth generation that was on the market from 2010 through 2024. For 2021, power came solely from a 4.0-liter V6 engine. The latest generation switched to turbocharged four-cylinder power, including a hybrid option.
On an entry-level SR5 trim with standard rear-wheel drive, a 2021 4Runner has an average listing price of about $31,600, compared to an original MSRP of $37,940. That math works out to a remaining value of 83.3%, about 8 percentage points above the combined estimate. Meanwhile, the mid-grade TRD Off-Road Premium grade had a window sticker price starting at $44,225. Current average pricing for a used one is nearly $40,000, representing a depreciation rate of only 10.1% over five years, or a remaining value of 90.4%.
Toyota Corolla Sedan: 70.6%
The four-door Corolla may not have the sales success of the RAV4, but Toyota still moved almost 250,000 examples of this compact sedan in 2021. You'll have no trouble locating five-year-old offerings on dealer lots. Meanwhile, CarEdge says Corollas of this age keep 68.8% of their original value, while iSeeCars reports a 72.4% residual value. However, as with many other Toyotas on this list, the Corolla's 70.6% value retention average between the two estimates isn't realistic in the current marketplace either. Possible reasons include higher prices for used Corollas (CarGurus reports a 1.9% increase over the past 90 days) and creeping MSRPs for new ones. The cheapest 2026 Corolla starts at $24,420, which marks a 17.3% increase over 2021.
The almost-entry-level LE trim for the 2021 Corolla has an MSRP of $21,270, but this model has an average listing price of about $19,200; that's a 90.3% residual value and an eye-popping 19.8-percentage-point difference from the combined estimate. Interestingly, the once-more-expensive SE grade (with a 2021 MSRP of $23,270) now shows an average market price of roughly $19,100 on Autotrader, making it a relatively better buy with an 82.1% residual value.