7 Toyota Models That Hold Their Value Best After Five Years

Depreciation is a double-edged sword, but whether you're buying or selling, one brand consistently tops the list for the lowest depreciation over five years: Toyota. CarEdge reports that Toyota models, on average, retain 64.9% of their original value. Subaru, at 61.2%, comes in second. Think about that Toyota number for a moment. The average new car loses roughly 30% of its MSRP in the first two years of ownership. It takes a Toyota almost half a decade to do the same. But remember that value hit is an average; some Toyota models have even stronger residual values.

At the top of Toyota's list for lowest depreciation are the Tacoma, Corolla Hatchback, GR Supra, 4Runner, Tundra, RAV4, and the regular Corolla sedan. Other models, like the Corolla Cross and Grand Highlander, also have below-average depreciation, but these nameplates haven't been around for very long. We're focusing on Toyotas with a five-year valuation track record that's been reported by CarEdge and iSeeCars, and the value retention percentage we highlighted for each model in this list averages the two companies' calculations.

To add a dose of reality, we also looked at active listings from Autotrader to see how closely those valuations hold up in today's marketplace. All MSRPs mentioned include factory destination charges. Used-vehicle pricing reflects examples with near-average mileage for their age (around 68,000 miles for a five-year-old vehicle) and in good condition with no accident history or branded titles.