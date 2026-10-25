America Needs More Types Of Driver's Licenses, Not Just Better Driver's Ed

I'm just spitballing here, so don't get too hung up in the specifics, but what about a second motorcycle license for anything over 500cc? A license that slots below the CDL for anyone who wants to tow more than, say, a few thousand pounds? Oh, and if it runs the Nürburgring in less than 8:30, you should probably get a special license for that, too. I also love the idea of a medium-speed license that lets you drive Medium-Speed Vehicles, affordable cars that are more substantial than the Fiat Topolino and capable of, say, 45 mph (compared to some previous suggestions, I'm being generous).

The tests would have to be hard enough that passing would require demonstrating real skill, and experts should probably fine-tune my ideas, but they at least have potential. And that's just the beginning. We could add even more licenses, and they don't necessarily have to involve driving skills. Maybe if you want to drive a vintage car, you have to sit through a bunch of videos showing all the ways cutting corners and shoddy work can come back to bite you (followed, of course, by an hour of crash videos showing vintage cars being destroyed by modern vehicles). Normies would probably get scared off, but true enthusiasts would love spending a few hours watching idiots' mistakes come back to bite them and some cool crash videos.

Then again, you could also argue that a vintage car license should require a driving skills class, since they don't handle the same as modern cars. Imagine hopping out of a modern Miata with power steering, hydraulic disc brakes, ABS, traction control, stability control, etc. and getting into a 1965 Ford Mustang that doesn't have power steering or power brakes. It would probably be a good idea to learn what you're doing before you spin out after getting caught in a surprise thunderstorm. Again, though, I'm just the ideas guy.

Regardless of how many licenses we ultimately agree on, it's clear the U.S. would benefit from having more of them. We see people driving cars they have no idea how to handle all the time. We see the crashes on the news. You read about some of the crashes here. You're tired of me linking to the post about how driving is getting safer in every other developed country except the U.S. No idea is perfect, but it would at least make our roads safer at the cost of a few more DMV employees at every office. That sure doesn't sound like a bad tradeoff to me.