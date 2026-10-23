IndyCar Will Race In Barcelona Next Season, Marking 1st European Round In 20 Years

The Grand Prix of Barcelona announcement was quickly followed by a release of the full 2027 IndyCar schedule. The season's slate is largely unchanged except for two key absences. The Music City Grand Prix and the Freedom 250 Grand Prix have both been axed. The organizers of the latter stated that the D.C. street race "was always intended to be a once-in-a-lifetime celebration of our country's 250th birthday." The Nashville event was initially billed in 2021 as a new marquee street race for IndyCar, but was relocated 25 miles from downtown to Nashville Superspeedway in 2024. The move was stated as only temporary until construction of the new Nissan Stadium was completed next year.

My only concern about the schedule is that ovals have quickly become an endangered species on the IndyCar Series. The 17-race schedule features just five ovals across four venues: the Indy 500, Phoenix, Gateway and a doubleheader at Milwaukee. Oval racing is IndyCar's unique draw in contrast to its global single-seater rival, Formula 1. It's vital that the American category distinguishes itself so it's not perceived as an off-brand F1.

The Grand Prix of Barcelona will be an excellent addition to the calendar. Although, it's just a little late hopping on a trend solidly established by the entire alphabet soup of North American sports leagues. NFL. MLB, NBA and NHL have all already moved regular-season matchups to Europe to capitalize on their growing overseas fanbases and local governments willing to strike deals to drive tourism. F1's gradual abandonment of its traditional European circuits long opened the opportunity for IndyCar to fill the void, but it hasn't taken that chance until now.