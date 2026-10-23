IndyCar Will Race In Barcelona Next Season, Marking 1st European Round In 20 Years
IndyCar will be visiting the hometown of its reigning five-time champion Alex Palou in 2027. The series announced on Friday that it will be competing at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya next season. The race slated for July 18 is the first of a multi-year agreement and the first European round for IndyCar since the Champ Car World Series' 2007 visit to the TT Circuit Assen in the Netherlands. The Barcelona race is the only new addition to the 2027 IndyCar schedule as Washington, D.C. and Nashville are dropped from the schedule.
IndyCar's hunt for a marquee international round has long revolved around a potential event at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City to capitalize on the popularity of Mexican driver Pato O'Ward. However, negotiations have dragged on for years with no actual race. This year, IndyCar hinted at talks for a round at Goiânia, the new home of MotoGP's Brazilian Grand Prix. The series last raced outside of North America in Brazil with a 2013 street race in São Paulo.
The Palou Show is headed home to Barcelona
Barcelona's arrival was the opposite of Mexico City's never-ending, quickly securing a place on the calendar. The former long-time host of F1's Spanish Grand Prix seemed like the perfect host of an international IndyCar round for two reasons. First, Barcelona lost its marquee event to a new street circuit in Madrid, slipping to a part-time rotational status in tandem with Circuit Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium.
Second, Barcelona native Alex Palou has become the face of IndyCar through sheer dominance. He has won five of the last six series championships as well as the 2025 Indianapolis 500. Regarding the new event, Palou said:
"I'm so excited to be part of INDYCAR's first race in Barcelona. It is an amazing opportunity, and it means so much to me to have a race at home in Barcelona, it's hard to put into words. I know the fans are going to love it, and I think we are going to put on a great show. We're going to try hard with the team at Chip Ganassi Racing to bring home the trophy in July."
The Freedom 250 Grand Prix was a one-and-done spectacle
The Grand Prix of Barcelona announcement was quickly followed by a release of the full 2027 IndyCar schedule. The season's slate is largely unchanged except for two key absences. The Music City Grand Prix and the Freedom 250 Grand Prix have both been axed. The organizers of the latter stated that the D.C. street race "was always intended to be a once-in-a-lifetime celebration of our country's 250th birthday." The Nashville event was initially billed in 2021 as a new marquee street race for IndyCar, but was relocated 25 miles from downtown to Nashville Superspeedway in 2024. The move was stated as only temporary until construction of the new Nissan Stadium was completed next year.
My only concern about the schedule is that ovals have quickly become an endangered species on the IndyCar Series. The 17-race schedule features just five ovals across four venues: the Indy 500, Phoenix, Gateway and a doubleheader at Milwaukee. Oval racing is IndyCar's unique draw in contrast to its global single-seater rival, Formula 1. It's vital that the American category distinguishes itself so it's not perceived as an off-brand F1.
The Grand Prix of Barcelona will be an excellent addition to the calendar. Although, it's just a little late hopping on a trend solidly established by the entire alphabet soup of North American sports leagues. NFL. MLB, NBA and NHL have all already moved regular-season matchups to Europe to capitalize on their growing overseas fanbases and local governments willing to strike deals to drive tourism. F1's gradual abandonment of its traditional European circuits long opened the opportunity for IndyCar to fill the void, but it hasn't taken that chance until now.