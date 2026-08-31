Alex Palou Enters Rare Air With 5th IndyCar Title In 6 Years

Some would call it bad luck. Others would call it karma. IndyCar followed up its most-watched race since 1995 with a rain-delayed doubleheader at the Milwaukee Mile. However, neither rain nor misfortune would prevent Alex Palou from clinching his fifth IndyCar Series championship in six seasons. The unusual circumstances also led to Pato O'Ward becoming the first IndyCar driver to win twice in a single day since Rick Mears in 1981.

The threat of rain loomed when the green flag flew for Race 1 on Saturday an hour later than scheduled. Forecasts called for race-ending showers reaching the track after the race's halfway point, when the event could end prematurely with an official result. The weather report missed the mark. The rain arrived and halted the race on Lap 90 of the 250-lap contest. The storm would eventually pass, but IndyCar couldn't dry the track before sunset. Series organizers hoped to slot the remainder of Race 1 into an 85-minute window on Sunday morning. Even more rain derailed that plan and pushed Race 1 after the conclusion of Race 2.

When racing began in earnest on Sunday, Palou had a straightforward job. The Ganassi driver needed to leave Milwaukee with a 50-point lead to win the championship. Kyle Kirkwood, his closest rival, was 91 points behind. The DC race winner also crashed in practice, then qualified 22nd and 24th in each race, respectively. Palou had a fairly pedestrian day by his standards as he dealt with handling issues. The Spaniard finished fifth in Race 1, then tenth in Race 2. It was clear that he was more focused on avoiding any potential dangers en route to his fifth title.