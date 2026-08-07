There Are Plenty Of Reasons To Hate Trump's IndyCar DC Street Race, But Road Damage Isn't One Of Them

When the U.S. Department of Transportation brashly announced an IndyCar DC street race in January 2025 with an AI-slop video, it raised a multitude of concerns about President Donald Trump's hijacking of the celebrations for the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence. With two weeks until the Freedom 250 Grand Prix, potential damage to roads around our nation's capital has bizarrely become a political talking point. There are far more important issues, like who's covering the IndyCar's costs to run the race or benefiting from the event's blue-chip corporate sponsors?

After tearing up the Reflecting Pool by driving cars over it funsies, Trump's Freedom 250 is going to put race cars all over DC roads to go vroom vroom and tear those up, too. apnews.com/article/trum... — Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter.bsky.social) 2026-08-06T12:08:44.361Z

Road damage became a part of the discourse when the Associated Press published a story on Thursday essentially promoting the race. Assuming that people didn't read past "manhole cover-displacing torque" in the headline, Penske Corporation president Bud Denker noted that over 220 manhole covers need to be welded down or fitted with silicone along the 1.7-mile circuit. Lifting a manhole cover doesn't damage a road. It's a danger to the cars, the drivers and everyone standing along the track.

Single-seater race cars generate so much negative pressure under their floors that they will suck any loose object off the ground. Formula 1 found that out the hard way when the world championship visited Las Vegas for the first time in 2023. Carlos Sainz drove his Ferrari over an unsecured water valve cover during the first practice session. The cover punched a hole in his car's floor, and Sainz temporarily lost feeling in his legs.