No, Ford's 'Fox Platform' Wasn't Named After The Audi Fox, Stop It

It's not unheard-of for different automakers to use the same names as each other for their vehicles, and the connection between Ford's Fox platform and the Audi Fox may be an example — but it's also almost certainly just a coincidence. Consider that Ford first mentioned the name "Fox" in February 1973, when it was used in a budget pitch to fund a new global vehicle program. Yet the Audi Fox wouldn't debut in the United States until May of that year.

Yes, the car had been on sale in Europe already, but across the pond it was known as the Audi 80. So the only way Ford could have copied Audi was if one of the former's product planners had advance notice of Audi's name-changing plans before they became public. Possible, but highly unlikely. In addition, to make the matter slightly more confusing, Volkswagen sold its own Foxes that were different from their German predecessors in almost all but name. VW's versions sold in the United States from 1987 to 1993, and elsewhere in the early 2000s. And perhaps the most popular Ford Fox body machine actually had a moniker based on another animal entirely, the Mustang. (Imagine what zoologists must think of a Fox-body Mustang Cobra.)

In the end, it may have been kind of crazy for Ford and Audi to be using the name. But as the saying goes, it was crazy like a fox. After all, both models marked major turnarounds for their automakers at a time when each was struggling desperately.