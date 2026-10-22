Cadillac Celebrates Its 125 Birthday With The $239,000 Escalade-V Collector Series, Only Available In White Or Black

Exterior touches that make the 125th Anniversary Collector Series special include unique forged 24-inch wheels, and a carbon-fiber grille surround, rear bumper insert, mirror caps, and engine cover. It also gets heritage-themed puddle lamps, a two-tone interior in Black and Sheer Gray, illuminated sill plates, interior badges, and special floor mats. Cadillac chose to sprinkle Santorini Blue around the interior because it has appeared on V-Series race cars, as well as V-Series road cars and concepts.

A base 2027 Cadillac Escalade-V starts at $172,195, so going for one of these special editions adds an additional $66,805 on top of that before dealer markups. To put that into perspective, that's enough to buy a Cadillac CT5-V (though not the mind-blowingly awesome Blackwing) and still have thousands of dollars left over. At least the Cadillac stans who buy these special editions will own a very exclusive truck, since Cadillac will only build 252 of these Escalade-V 125th Anniversary Collector Series for the U.S. and Canada.

Cadillac

Buyers will be able to select their VIN and serial number, and each color will have vehicles labeled 1902-2027, which is strange since that would add up to 250 units, not the 252 Cadillac has planned. If you have a quarter-mil burning a hole in your pocket and want to fill it with a "special" Cadillac Escalade-V, the 125th Anniversary Collector Series is available for ordering now.