Cadillac Celebrates Its 125 Birthday With The $239,000 Escalade-V Collector Series, Only Available In White Or Black
Cadillac is one of the oldest automakers that's still in business, with its origins dating back to 1902. That means it's turning the ripe old age of 125-years-old in 2027, and on Thursday, Cadillac announced it's launching an Escalade-V 125th Anniversary Collector Series to celebrate the occasion. I'm guessing that the designers of this not-so-special edition were inspired by black-and-white photos that were taken in 1902, since this Caddy is only offered in black or white — exclusive Midnight Stone Frost and Vibrant White Tricoat, to be more accurate.
In fact, the only actual color on these dapper Caddy daddymobiles is a bright shade of Santorini Blue, which adorns the seatbelts and stitching, as well as a similar blue on the brake calipers and key fob. You may be thinking that such minimal changes must also come at a minimal cost, but you're wrong. Very wrong, in fact, since the 2027 Escalade-V 125th Anniversary Collector Series starts at approximately $239,000. Ouch.
It's absurdly expensive, but at least it will be exclusive
Exterior touches that make the 125th Anniversary Collector Series special include unique forged 24-inch wheels, and a carbon-fiber grille surround, rear bumper insert, mirror caps, and engine cover. It also gets heritage-themed puddle lamps, a two-tone interior in Black and Sheer Gray, illuminated sill plates, interior badges, and special floor mats. Cadillac chose to sprinkle Santorini Blue around the interior because it has appeared on V-Series race cars, as well as V-Series road cars and concepts.
A base 2027 Cadillac Escalade-V starts at $172,195, so going for one of these special editions adds an additional $66,805 on top of that before dealer markups. To put that into perspective, that's enough to buy a Cadillac CT5-V (though not the mind-blowingly awesome Blackwing) and still have thousands of dollars left over. At least the Cadillac stans who buy these special editions will own a very exclusive truck, since Cadillac will only build 252 of these Escalade-V 125th Anniversary Collector Series for the U.S. and Canada.
Buyers will be able to select their VIN and serial number, and each color will have vehicles labeled 1902-2027, which is strange since that would add up to 250 units, not the 252 Cadillac has planned. If you have a quarter-mil burning a hole in your pocket and want to fill it with a "special" Cadillac Escalade-V, the 125th Anniversary Collector Series is available for ordering now.