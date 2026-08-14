The Old Cadillac Is Dead, And This Track-Only V-One Concept Is The Proof
The transformation of Cadillac is now complete. The GM luxury brand was once known for staid and vanilla chariots preferred almost exclusively by octogenarians in Boca Raton. For over 25 years the American automaker has been reinventing itself to not only compete with its German rivals, but best them in terms of speed, luxury, and design on the street and in competition at the race track. Not everything has gone swimmingly for Cadillac over the last two and a half decades, but it has certainly shucked its retiree image in favor of a more exciting heart-pounding future. The new V-One concept, essentially a customer-focused version of its race-winning prototype race car, is the final nail in the coffin of boring Caddy.
Cadillac has been racing in IMSA's top class since 2017, and running the current Dallara chassis V-Series.R since the advent of the GTP ruleset in 2022. The V-Series.R has won ten races since it first set a wheel on track, competing against the best Acura, BMW, Porsche, Ferrari, Toyota, Lamborghini, Aston Martin, and others could throw at them. The new V-One concept takes a look at what it might be like for Cadillac to sell a handful of V-Series.R to well-heeled clients with a penchant for fast track days.
Easier to drive with more power
"The Cadillac V-One Concept is the ultimate manifestation of a customer performance concept and is a clear sign of our ambition for the Cadillac V-Series brand in the future," said Dominic Najafi, Cadillac's executive design director. Cadillac worked hard to create a hard-edged prototype race car, but refined it for customers who don't necessarily have the on-track talent levels of Earl Bamber or Filipe Albuquerque. With a "race-derived foundation," Cadillac says the V-One is "easier to operate" than its V-Series.R race car, "while maintaining a similar level of performance."
Like its V-Series.R siblings, the V-One is powered by a rowdy V8 engine with a hybrid system bumping the power significantly. The race car is limited by regulations to just 671 horsepower combined, with the spec Bosch MGU hybrid system delivering just 67 hp at peak. Without the need to fit into IMSA or the World Endurance Championship's rules, the V-One can pump up both the gas-powered V8 and the electric motor to gain an additional 159 ponies. Even if you don't know exactly how to extract the most from your car on track, this car will give you a chance at running within spitting distance of the pros, given the extra power.
It's got all the fins and wings
Cadillac doesn't say much about the engineering under the body, aside from the aero and suspension being "inspired by V-Series.R." That suspension is listed as a double-wishbone setup with pushrod-actuated coil and torsion spring elements with lateral and heave dampers on the front and rear. If you don't know what that means, just make sure you hire some mechanics to set the car up for you instead of just twisting knobs and hoping you got it right.
Visually, the V-One is nearly identical to Cadillac's full-fat race car, carrying all of the aerodynamic enhancements, flicks, shark fins, and big wings. Instead of carrying sponsors and a race livery, however, the concept has a striking hand-sprayed paint job that gradients from silver at the front to deep navy blue at the rear, reflecting "the journey from day to night during an endurance race." There are also special wheel designs and V-Series badges on the exterior, making it look a little extra special. Cadillac also mentions a serialized plaque on the door, which hints at a small run of production cars.
The highlight of this car, for me, is found in the interior. While similar to the race car's interior, Cadillac took the time to clean things up and remove a few of the adjustments the pros get. Cadillac's customers will be looking for a more refined driving experience than a pure race car. The seat will be customized to the driver's specification, the button layout on the steering wheel can be modified to fit the driver as well. And, of course, Cadillac will allow you to choose from a wide variety of materials to make your V-One as unique as possible. Don't worry about premium audio or infotainment, there won't be any.
Will Cadillac actually sell you one?
Cadillac is officially calling the V-One a concept car with no commitment to actually building these for customers. With it unveiling amongst the wealthy at The Quail during Monterey Car Week, it stands to reason, however, that Cadillac is testing the waters with potential clients who might be interested in dropping seven figures on a car like this one. If you've always wanted to be the fastest guy at your local SCCA track day, this is probably the car for you.
This will probably be an extremely rare car produced in small handfuls. There probably aren't many people who could handle 830 horsepower, Michelin slicks, and high-downforce aero anyway. It's in the same vein as Porsche's one-off 963 RSP or Ferrari's $5.4-million 499P Modificata. It isn't a race car, and it certainly isn't a street car, so this car will have limited use for whoever would theoretically buy it. Unlike Ferrari, Cadillac doesn't currently have a Corse Clienti-style program to give customers an outlet to exercise these cars, but it certainly has the resources to whip one up.
So far no word has been said as to whether this car will be available to order, or when, or what you can do with it once you do order one. There is also no mention of price, lap time, or who might even be eligible to order one once the books open up. Cadillac does have a long history of putting together concept cars that look basically ready for production without any kind of commitment to actually building them. I, for one, hope that Cadillac pushes this one out into the world, and whoever buys one actually takes it out for track exercise on the regular. This is the kind of car that deserves to be seen.