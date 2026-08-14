The Old Cadillac Is Dead, And This Track-Only V-One Concept Is The Proof

Cadillac is officially calling the V-One a concept car with no commitment to actually building these for customers. With it unveiling amongst the wealthy at The Quail during Monterey Car Week, it stands to reason, however, that Cadillac is testing the waters with potential clients who might be interested in dropping seven figures on a car like this one. If you've always wanted to be the fastest guy at your local SCCA track day, this is probably the car for you.

Cadillac

This will probably be an extremely rare car produced in small handfuls. There probably aren't many people who could handle 830 horsepower, Michelin slicks, and high-downforce aero anyway. It's in the same vein as Porsche's one-off 963 RSP or Ferrari's $5.4-million 499P Modificata. It isn't a race car, and it certainly isn't a street car, so this car will have limited use for whoever would theoretically buy it. Unlike Ferrari, Cadillac doesn't currently have a Corse Clienti-style program to give customers an outlet to exercise these cars, but it certainly has the resources to whip one up.

So far no word has been said as to whether this car will be available to order, or when, or what you can do with it once you do order one. There is also no mention of price, lap time, or who might even be eligible to order one once the books open up. Cadillac does have a long history of putting together concept cars that look basically ready for production without any kind of commitment to actually building them. I, for one, hope that Cadillac pushes this one out into the world, and whoever buys one actually takes it out for track exercise on the regular. This is the kind of car that deserves to be seen.