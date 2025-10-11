How Reliable Are New Cadillacs? Here's What Consumer Reports Says

Few companies have faced the kind of descent that Cadillac has seen. The company called itself the standard of the world for its precision engineering in 1908, but today it's essentially dead last in terms of new car predicted reliability. That's according to the Consumer Reports (CR) list of most reliable new car brands, which ranked Cadillac 21st out of 22 automakers and included it with brands that make the least reliable cars.

There are disclaimers, though. First, CR didn't have enough data to rank 15 brands, including the likes of Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jaguar, Land Rover, Mitsubishi, and Ram. So, we don't know how Cadillac stacks up against those competitors. Additionally, CR's 2025 study only included two Cadillac models — the XT5 and the Lyriq. There's also the fact that the data CR uses is drawn from driver surveys, which can introduce a dose of subjectivity. As Inc. points out, "surveys rely on feelings and nuance as opposed to hard data."

Furthermore, CR specifically calls out EVs and plug-in hybrids for "continuing reliability problems." This matters because Cadillac has been pushing hard into the EV space with multiple fully electrified models, including the Cadillac Lyriq, which had the absolute worst predicted reliability score in its class.

For what it's worth, Cadillac ranked number five in the 2025 J.D. Power Vehicle Dependability Study and tied with Toyota for the 19th spot in the Initial Quality Study. However, we certainly can't ignore CR's results, so let's look at some of the ugly details.