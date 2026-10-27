Airplanes Got ABS Brakes In The '40s — Production Cars Didn't Get Them Until The 1960s

Anti-lock braking systems are one of the most important safety innovations in modern cars. They play a huge roll in the reduction of stopping distances, and they have been legally required as standard equipment on all new cars sold in the United States since Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard 126 became law in 2013. The massively beneficial technology has been on cars since 1966, but the idea of anti-skid brakes was already around for about two decades prior to its first automotive implementation.

As airplanes became jet-powered and grew faster and more powerful during the aviation boom of World War II, the tasks of safely landing and stopping those planes became more challenging. The Boeing B-47 Stratojet was the first mass-produced aircraft to ever employ an ABS system in 1947 using a system called Hydro-Aire Hytrol ABS, and Dunlop introduced its Maxaret ABS system in 1952.

Mercedes-Benz, known for its various safety innovations, is widely credited with producing the first mass production car with anti-lock brakes, but according to Hagerty, the first car to ever come fitted with such a system was actually the ultra-low production Jensen FF that was built from 1966 to 1971. It used an adaptation of Dunlop's Maxaret ABS system, but only 320 Jensen FFs were ever built, and none were officially exported to the U.S. The first application of ABS in a mass-production car eventually came from a U.S. manufacturer.