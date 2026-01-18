Why Pumping The Brakes During A Skid Is Outdated (And Dangerous) Advice

Modern cars combine ABS with traction control to make pumping the brake pedal an outdated and sometimes dangerous method of maintaining control during a skid. While traction control can be an annoying thing in some cars, when combined with ABS, it's proven to reduce the risk of accidents.

Anti-lock braking systems use sensors at each wheel to monitor tire speed. The vehicle's computer monitors the speed data supplied by the sensors, in addition to other inputs such as braking force and vehicle speed. The system activates when the brakes are applied and the wheel speed doesn't match the vehicle's speed. The rapid deceleration experienced just before the brakes lock up is counteracted by the system opening a valve to release brake line pressure to that wheel. If the brakes are still applied, the valve closes and a pump rapidly reapplies braking pressure. The process repeats until the danger of brake lockup has passed or the brake pedal is released.

In vehicles equipped with ABS, the system, in effect, pumps the brake pedal for you to prevent locking the brakes, but it does so much faster and more precisely than any human is capable of doing. You may feel the system vibrate through the brake pedal, and you may even hear it. However, it's important to recognize the sensation as a normal indication of the system working properly.