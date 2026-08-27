5 Safety Features Introduced Back In The '70s

When automotive history buffs talk about the 1970s, the conversation usually turns into a mourning session for horsepower. We lament the tragic death of high-compression big-block V8s due to smog controls and styling trends that gave us vinyl landau roofs and velour interiors. But while the Malaise era put a damper on the fun, there were good, revolutionary things happening as well. The '70s were quietly the most aggressive, chaotic, and transformative decade for automotive safety in history. Driven by fresh federal mandates, rising traffic fatality rates, and an engineering community forced to care about occupant survival, carmakers stepped up.

Before the '70s, safety design was almost treated as an afterthought by Detroit executives. But as the Department of Transportation cracked down and crash test data became impossible to ignore, engineers were asked to experiment with radical solutions. Some of these early efforts were brilliant breakthroughs that laid the foundation for every modern car safety feature we see today. Others were clumsy, over-engineered contraptions that frustrated drivers and added massive weight to the already sluggish chassis, like the giant bumpers on cars from the '70s. Yet without this weird era of trial and error, we wouldn't have the sophisticated crash-avoidance technology we take for granted today. From crude early electronic boxes managing wheel lockup to massive hydraulic shock-absorbing bumpers designed to satisfy Uncle Sam, these '70s innovations permanently redefined how cars protect us.