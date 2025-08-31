This Mitsubishi Packed More Horsepower Per Liter Than A Chiron
It would seem ludicrous to compare an old Mitsubishi with a Bugatti Chiron, but we're not talking about an ordinary Mitsubishi. In 2014, the Japanese automaker and its Ralliart UK tuning arm celebrated the 40th anniversary of its beloved Lancer compact sedan in Great Britain. Commemorating the occasion was the launch of the Lancer Evolution X FQ-440 MR, a limited-edition, extreme-tuned Evo X that became known as the most potent iteration of Mitsubishi's Lancer Evolution series.
The 440 number connoted the horsepower output under the hood. The Evolution X marked the end of the legendary 4G63 turbocharged four-cylinder that found its way under the hood of the Lancer Evo I to IX, albeit with varying upgrades and states of tune. The tenth and final Lancer Evo got the 4B11T engine, a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-banger that produces 440 horsepower and 412 lb-ft of torque. Its engine is nowhere near the largest engines currently on sale, but it packs a wallop for its size.
The numbers made the FQ-440 the undisputed horsepower champ of the Evo X series, and we find it bewildering that a decades-old, rally-inspired compact family car has a higher specific output than modern, speed-hungry hypercars like the Bugatti Chiron and Ferrari SF90 Stradale.
The Lancer Evo X FQ-440 produces 220 horsepower/liter
To grasp the reality of it all, consider this: The Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X FQ-440 MR's turbocharged 2.0-liter motor produces 220 horsepower per liter. If you divide 440 (engine output) by the engine displacement (to come up with the specific output or horsepower-per-liter), it amounts to 220 horsepower per liter. It might not sound much initially, but consider the Bugatti Chiron's quad-turbo W16 engine only produces 187.5 horsepower/liter, and it doesn't stop there.
When compared to Road & Track's roundup of 21 new cars with the highest specific output, the humble Lancer Evo FQ-440 MR has a higher horsepower/liter than the Lamborghini Urus (160 hp/liter), GMA T.50 (163.5 hp/liter), Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series (180 hp/liter), Porsche 911 GT2 RS (182.4 hp/liter), Ford GT (184.9 hp/liter), McLaren Artura (192.3 hp/liter), Ferrari SF90 Stradale (192.5 hp/liter), and Maserati MC20 (207 hp/liter).
We could go on, but here's the most bewildering part: If the Lancer Evo FQ-440 hadn't ceased production in 2015 and were still produced today, only the Koenigsegg Jesko (320 hp/liter), Koenigsegg Gemera (300 hp/liter), and SSC Tuatara (296.6 hp/liter) would have a higher specific output. For us, that's mightily impressive for a production car, but it's unsurprising given the Evo was always capable of shaming more exotic machinery.
Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X FQ-440 MR: The works
The power-hungry boffins at Ralliart UK had their work cut out to squeeze that much horsepower from the 4B11T and to make the Evo X FQ-440 MR so unforgettable. It gained an updated HKS turbocharger, motorsport-spec higher-flow injectors, Janspeed intercooler piping, Janspeed intake and exhaust, and an ECU remap. The result is 0 to 60 mph in 3.8 seconds and a 157 mph top speed, which is nowhere near as quick as the fastest street-legal cars ever built. But, then again, we're talking about a Lancer here.
Completing the upgrades list are Eibach springs, beefier Alcon brakes, and 18-inch BBS wheels. Of course, it wouldn't be an Evo without a prominent rear wing, roof slats, and heat extractors on the hood. Power goes to all four wheels using a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. On a different note, we can't help but think how more exciting it would be if Ralliart UK gave the FQ-440 MR a proper six-speed manual, especially considering how the stick shift remains popular in other parts of the globe.
Another thing that makes the Lancer Evo FQ-440 MR fascinating is exclusivity. Mitsubishi only made 40 examples in 2014, and it was only available in Great Britain. If you're pining for an FQ-440, Auto Trader UK currently has a pair listed, although it won't come cheap. The prices range from £47,000 to just under £50,000 ($63,000 to around $68,000), which is still a considerable amount for a decades-old, high-performance compact family sedan. Depreciation has been kind to the FQ-440, and it turned out to be a solid investment since it cost £50,000 more than a decade ago.