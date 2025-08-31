This Mitsubishi Packed More Horsepower Per Liter Than A Chiron

It would seem ludicrous to compare an old Mitsubishi with a Bugatti Chiron, but we're not talking about an ordinary Mitsubishi. In 2014, the Japanese automaker and its Ralliart UK tuning arm celebrated the 40th anniversary of its beloved Lancer compact sedan in Great Britain. Commemorating the occasion was the launch of the Lancer Evolution X FQ-440 MR, a limited-edition, extreme-tuned Evo X that became known as the most potent iteration of Mitsubishi's Lancer Evolution series.

The 440 number connoted the horsepower output under the hood. The Evolution X marked the end of the legendary 4G63 turbocharged four-cylinder that found its way under the hood of the Lancer Evo I to IX, albeit with varying upgrades and states of tune. The tenth and final Lancer Evo got the 4B11T engine, a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-banger that produces 440 horsepower and 412 lb-ft of torque. Its engine is nowhere near the largest engines currently on sale, but it packs a wallop for its size.

The numbers made the FQ-440 the undisputed horsepower champ of the Evo X series, and we find it bewildering that a decades-old, rally-inspired compact family car has a higher specific output than modern, speed-hungry hypercars like the Bugatti Chiron and Ferrari SF90 Stradale.