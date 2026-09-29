7 SUVs That Depreciated Surprisingly Fast Over 5 Years

Depreciation hits some vehicles harder than others. The good folks at iSeeCars called this out in a study released in early 2026, with EVs as the worst offenders, averaging 57.2% of value loss over five years. The numbers get even more interesting with SUVs. Despite these vehicles accounting for almost two-thirds of all new vehicle registrations, they have the second-highest five-year depreciation as a group at 44.9% for the 2026 model year.

However, beyond the averages, you'll see that depreciation (high or low) often depends on the brand or model rather than the vehicle type. SUVs like the Toyota RAV4 and Honda CR-V are among the top vehicles for lowest depreciation (less than 30% over five years). If you're shopping for a used SUV bargain or are worried you already have an SUV in the driveway that's bleeding money daily, we pulled the worst seven from the iSeeCars research. Pickup owners aren't exempt, as these trucks have terrible five-year depreciation. To cross-check iSeeCars' findings on SUV depreciation, we've also looked at data from CarEdge.

For simplicity, and because EVs have their own valuation issues, we focused on gas-powered and electrified SUVs, including the Infiniti QX80, Land Rover Range Rover, Infiniti QX60, Land Rover Range Rover Sport, Audi Q5 Hybrid, Land Rover Discovery, and Audi Q7, mostly all from the 2021 model year. We'll cover iSeeCars' findings on how much these SUVs have depreciated, then compare them with current dealer asking prices. All MSRPs mentioned here include factory destination charges, and used SUV pricing (from CarGurus or Autotrader) covers examples with clean history (no accidents or title issues) and average or better mileage (around 65,000 miles or less).