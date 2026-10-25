7 Cars And Trucks That Have Some Of The Worst MPG Ratings Ever

While some countries are out there selling gas for less than $2 a gallon, in the U.S., we're seeing prices sitting near the $5 mark, so it's worth highlighting the models that burn through fuel at record rates.

Now, of course, some historic vehicles with aircraft-powered racing machines and other such rare antique engines will be laughably inefficient, but the focus here is actually on more modern machinery. The sort of cars you might actually stand a chance of seeing one day, like the Dodge Ram SRT-10, and its modern successor, the Ram 1500 TRX. To inject a little excitement, we've also thrown in some significant and woefully inefficient supercars, like Lamborghini's angular Countach and the sixteen-cylinder Bugatti Veyron.

It's worth noting that all of these cars and trucks do have their uses. We aren't claiming they are useless and should be avoided just because of their poor fuel economy. Still, anyone scared of current fuel prices should steer well clear. Listed in order of their efficiency, with the most "impressive" featured first, here are our seven cars and trucks with some of the worst mpg ratings.