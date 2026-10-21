What Are Your Top Wet Weather Driving Tips To Prepare For Super El Niño?

Since LA seldom gets enough rain to cause standing water buildup on our roads, it can be easy for Angelenos to get away with driving on bald tires, but that is a surefire way to end up pointing the wrong direction on the 405 when things go all El Niño-y. I often peek at the amount of tread on the tires of parked cars around my neighborhood, and find a genuinely alarming amount of cars running rubber so devoid of tread that they would beat a racing slick in a smoothness contest, which is not only dumb, it's also technically illegal.

The tread on your tires is designed to evacuate water from underneath the tire as you drive on wet roads so the raised bits can remain safely in contact with the solid road surface beneath the water. Slick tires that lack sufficient tread cannot evacuate water from underneath the tire, which means your car loses contact with the road, potentially leading to hydroplaning, a total loss of control, a spinout, or a full-blown crash.

So, to my fellow arid-climate dwellers: please make sure your tires have enough tread on them to make it through a wet winter. It's illegal to drive on tires with tread that's less than 2/32 of an inch deep, which is easily measured by sticking a penny (with Lincoln's head down) in the deepest part of your tire tread. If you can see the entire top of his head, unobstructed by tread, your tires are officially bald and need to be replaced to keep you safe. What are your best wet-weather driving tips for us desert folk?