These Are The Most Attention-Grabbing Cars Our Readers Have Driven

Friend of my dad offered my wife and I to drive his new convertible C8 up to Traverse City for a fall wedding... when he pulled up to drop it off... it was bright orange and the license plate was SUBTLE.

I rented a C8 convertible in Miami four years ago that was debadged. Ive never been asked more questions in my life. Luckily, being a car guy, I knew the answers to all of them so I could keep up the illusion it was my car haha.

There are different kinds of attention...when I was 19 and had a bright red IROC-Z Camaro, you bet I got ALL kinds of attention. From police.

My 2004 MINI Cooper S got some attention because they were still a little rare around here, and nobody expected it to be as quick (or fast) as it was, especially on tight back roads where you could throw (I mean throw) it at a tight curve and it would just stick. Shocked a lot of folks.

My 85 Corvette (formerly my dad's that I bought from him for nostalgia...I hand washed it so much when a teen) got attention because it was so ratty (mid-80s GM paint for the loss!), made so much noise, and bits would sometimes fall off of it. Also the number of times it died in traffic or in somebody's parking lot. That attention was usually of a disapproving nature.

Nothing prepared me for the smiles, head-swivels, thumbs-ups, and waves I get in the Torch Red 99 Corvette, though. Also formerly my dad's, this one I paid a much heavier price for...my dad. Garage kept its whole life, it is so shiny and red that it gets noticed everywhere, especially in the sea of grey on our roads these days. I thought this kind of stuff was cliche, but people SMILE at this car! Young guys in 'stanced' Hondas come up and say, "Nice car, man...real nice." It is very gratifying and it makes me feel close to my dad, especially when I play that oldies mix-tape we used to play every time we went for a long Sunday ride in the 85...before hand washing it, of course.