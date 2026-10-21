These Are The Most Attention-Grabbing Cars Our Readers Have Driven
I spent last weekend with a Lamborghini Revuelto painted in Viola 30th, putting nearly 400 miles on it over five days of driving around Los Angeles. I took it up Angeles Crest Highway and on some of Malibu's best canyon roads, but more importantly I used it as my daily driver, sitting in lots of traffic, running errands and just treating it like a regular car. I've driven a lot of attention-grabbing cars in my career, but that pink (or purple?) Revuelto got far more attention than anything I've been behind the wheel of, and by an order of magnitude.
It was awesome. I love driving something that people get excited to see and ask questions about, and that's what brought me to the question that I posed to our readers earlier this week: What car have you driven that got the most attention? You all shared some great answers — almost 200 of them — and I've cherry-picked a handful of my favorites for this round-up. It's worth going back and reading everyone's submissions, though, because it's proof that no matter the brand or price or type of vehicle, there are people out there who will be enthusiastic about a car.
Chevrolet Corvette
Friend of my dad offered my wife and I to drive his new convertible C8 up to Traverse City for a fall wedding... when he pulled up to drop it off... it was bright orange and the license plate was SUBTLE.
Needless to say it got pictures taken of it, thumbs up, laughing and pointing at all weekend.
I rented a C8 convertible in Miami four years ago that was debadged. Ive never been asked more questions in my life. Luckily, being a car guy, I knew the answers to all of them so I could keep up the illusion it was my car haha.
There are different kinds of attention...when I was 19 and had a bright red IROC-Z Camaro, you bet I got ALL kinds of attention. From police.
My 2004 MINI Cooper S got some attention because they were still a little rare around here, and nobody expected it to be as quick (or fast) as it was, especially on tight back roads where you could throw (I mean throw) it at a tight curve and it would just stick. Shocked a lot of folks.
My 85 Corvette (formerly my dad's that I bought from him for nostalgia...I hand washed it so much when a teen) got attention because it was so ratty (mid-80s GM paint for the loss!), made so much noise, and bits would sometimes fall off of it. Also the number of times it died in traffic or in somebody's parking lot. That attention was usually of a disapproving nature.
Nothing prepared me for the smiles, head-swivels, thumbs-ups, and waves I get in the Torch Red 99 Corvette, though. Also formerly my dad's, this one I paid a much heavier price for...my dad. Garage kept its whole life, it is so shiny and red that it gets noticed everywhere, especially in the sea of grey on our roads these days. I thought this kind of stuff was cliche, but people SMILE at this car! Young guys in 'stanced' Hondas come up and say, "Nice car, man...real nice." It is very gratifying and it makes me feel close to my dad, especially when I play that oldies mix-tape we used to play every time we went for a long Sunday ride in the 85...before hand washing it, of course.
Submitted by: Brenan Hudgens, NEB376, Christopher DiOrio
A red C8 Corvette is the only car I've driven where I've hated the attention I've gotten.
Lamborghini Aventador
Its Aventadors without question. The craziest thing Ive driven are Paganis, but nothing draws more attention than the Aventadors as Ive experienced it first hand while driving my Aventador in a group with Huayra. Even when parked, it tends to draw more attention from general public (not car enthusiasts) than the hypers . So much attention its almost a drawback of owning one as Ive owned/driven pretty much anything and the general public acts so stupid when driving around them trying to record or mess with it you have to constantly be aware and cant 100% relax
Submitted by: Crash 2.0
My friends asked me if I was nervous driving the Revuelto. I said I trust my own driving, but not all of the people around me, because everyone is gawking.
GMC Suburban
had a 1985 GMC suburban in two-tone dark blue and dark grey from about 2008-2015 as my winter car so my S2000 could avoid salty Michigan roads. The S2000 got looks and appreciation, but not as much as the old 'bin!
I had a 1991 GMC Suburban in the same color combo and it got so much love everywhere I went. People tried to buy it from me often. It was just an old, thirsty beast with some surface rust here and there. But people had stars in their eyes whenever I drove around in it. It wouldn't pass smog anymore so I was going to sell it to Pick-n-Pull. The tow truck driver offered me more for it right on the spot and bought it from me.
Submitted by: Tom McKee, Michael Tonelli
I love that era of GM truck.
Volkswagen Thing
Oh, this one time, I wasn't driving, but I was in the backseat of a VW Thing with the top down. I don't know how long we didn't notice, but it caught on fire, so we were driving with flame shooting out the back. We got a hell of a lot of attention!
It most likely caught on fire because you were in the back seat. Right on top of the battery that was under the rear seat and the Thing had metal seat support coils that could short-circuit the battery terminals and cause a fire.
Ask me how I know. 😀
Submitted by: JBJB, Anonymous II: The Sequel
The owner of one of my favorite bars in Detroit drove a Thing, even in the winter.
Hummer H1
Back around 2002 or so I got to drive a black Hummer H1 from a DC area dealership out to Summit Point Raceway out in WV for a promotional event. The H1 had a partial wrap with the dealership name on it and the truck was used as the pace car for some of the races that weekend. It was pretty cool driving a vehicle that cost close to what I had recently paid for my first townhouse. Got lots of waves, thumbs up and attention. Really enjoyed that experience — and I was getting paid for it, too!
Submitted by: BuddyS
Kids these days don't understand just how nuts it was to see Hummer H1s driving around when they were new.
Nissan Skyline
Skyline ER34 sedan though it's not mine
while most who lives in Asian countries already know that Skyline is just japanese 3-series with various body styles, somehow most people in western countries kinda intrigued and perplexed, thinking that it's just a heavily modified or converted Altima to make it looks like Skyline GT-R
It doesn't helped either since most only know Skyline GT-R from FnF Brian O'Connor Paul Walker hype so mostly they think Skyline = GT-R full stop. You can imagine how exhausting I am to explain Skyline to those who asked regarding this car
Still get lot of attention due to it's Skyline ER34 and mostly looks the same as Skyline R34 coupe unless you're looking from side view, just like most 2-door coupe sedan
I had the pleasure of owning a CA street legal 1992 R32 Skyline. I lived in the Bay Area at the time, and bought the car from an importer in Los Angeles. When the car was ready from the CARB/smog people I flew to LA and drove the car home. The entire trip home people were staring at the car, like it was a Ferrari or McLaren. Stuck in traffic many windows would roll down, "Is that a R32?!"
When I got back to the Bay Area I daily drove the car for while. Another memorable moment was when a VTA bus pulled up next to me just to swing open the doors and chat up the car.
Even at the local car shows, it would pull in a ton of attention. At one show an R35 owner was a little perturbed that my R32 was getting more attention than he was. All the car shows there was one question, every time... How did you get it smogged and registered.
That is one car that I truly miss, not because of the attention it got. But because it was a true joy to drive.
Submitted by: Derry, Brian R
Even the most boring of JDM imports will get you attention.
Chevrolet Camaro
I was doing freelance writing back in the late-aughts and I had a job writing for a small automotive blog site. One of the perks was getting new cars and trucks to review, and GM had sent me one of the first brand new Chevrolet Camaros.
No one had seen one in Columbus yet so I was pretty much mobbed/followed the whole week. This was also when Transformers 2 had come out a few weeks before, so that didn't help. My girlfriend/now wife went to see the movie on a Friday night and came out to a huge group of people walking around it. It had the halo rings around the headlights so when those turned on all of a sudden by me from afar, people audibly cheered.
Submitted by: Fiji ST
I've been thinking I need to rewatch the Transformers movies.
Mazda Miata
My Red Mazda Miata RF, was an attention magnet, everyone fromyoung kids,to Old Timers were always asking about it.
While it definitely isn't the most attention-grabbing car I've driven, this certainly surprises me how much attention the car actually gets.
My 99 NB Miata at 20 degrees (F) in February on my morning commute.
Someone called a local radio station to report that someone was out driving 65 mph in a convertible with the top down on the highway, the DJ played the call on the air. I Heard this and called in to admit that I was that fool on the highway. So the entire listening audience of Triple M 105.5 heard about my Monday morning drive!
Miata of course. Specifically my NC PRHT.
People generally really like the car, and other Miata drivers wave all the time. It's the only car I've ever had where I can count on conversations on the car to complete strangers who are planning on buying one.
But if someone sees me put the roof up or down? They're gobsmacked. I couldn't count the number of times I've had a "the roof goes down?!?" comment when setting off. Kids especially LOVE seeing to roof go up and down. Definitely fun.
Submitted by: Frank lopez, Drift of Air, Radar Lover Gone, dolsh
Everyone loves Miatas.
Saab Sonett III
I like to take my 1973 SAAB Sonett III to Saturday car shows as very few people have ever seen one. I like to park it next to any early Ford Mustang at the show because everybody has seen a crap ton of those. They look at the Mustang but stop, stare, ask questions, and exchange stories at the Sonett. I did that once and parked next to my friend's 1966 fastback Mustang. He vowed never to let me park next to him again (sorry Steve).
Submitted by: Old_SLAAB_Guy
I always love seeing Sonetts, especially because it rarely happens!
Ford Country Squire
1976 Ford Country Squire station wagon — used during the oughts and teens to haul our kayaks. Almost every place we went, someone would come up and talk about the wagons their parents/grandparents drove. Received many a honk and/or thumbs up while on the road. I've never been in any vehicle that got love-bombed as frequently as that Squire.
Submitted by: Matt Donner
Everyone in the U.S. has nostalgia for a wagon like that.
Mitsubishi Pajero Evolution
My 97 Mitsubishi Pajero Evolution.
It's not the most well known car, but it gets attention from a lot of people who have no clue because it looks so crazy.
Submitted by: Connor Paull
They definitely don't look real.
Lotus Esprit
A brand-new 1988 Lotus Esprit Turbo in Calypso Red. Drove it for a few weeks. Astounding handling, utterly lame 2.2 liter 4 banger acceleration. And really crappy build quality (gear shift knob came off in my hand) and a horrid gearbox. Also it had dual fuel filling doors and the switch was just below my right knee, so half the time I was driving around with a fuel door open.
It was, however, an amazingly sexy beast.
Back in the day I owned an '87 Lotus Esprit. I remember one day two young dudes in a truck rolled up beside me and asked what car I was driving. I told the guy in the passenger seat "It's a Lotus" and then I chuckled as I heard him lean over to his buddy and excitedly exclaim: "I TOLD YOU!!!! A LOTUS DIABLO!!!!"
My fun car today is a '92 Toyota MR2 turbo. It gets plenty of attention as well. Probably the most memorable was when a guy came up to check out the car and, his eyes visibly welling up in tears, explained how his best buddy in high school had one.
Submitted by: DieselWagonGoon, David Flores
Esprits are just so damn cool.
Volvo PV544
An early 1960s Volvo PV544. I have never been out without turning heads or having people strike up a conversation about one they used to have, had seen years ago, or wanted to know what it was. The car is extremely unusual looking but pleasant and harmless. Muscle cars and exotics hate when I'm near them because it's usually not their car that's getting attention. It drives like a modern car despite its looks and I can keep up with any modern traffic. It's an absolute blast to drive and has a rallying pedigree. Makes me smile every time I'm in it.
Submitted by: Tom
Driving something strange that totally outshines everything else is always so fun.
Lots more
Hands down, driving my classic Mini in the states. You almost never see them but everybody knows what it is and loves it. Although I did get some interesting reactions when I was driving my M725 military ambulance in 4 colors of primer with 38" mud tires... Yeah, kinda opposite ends of the spectrum in my automotive taste.
Believe it or not, the car that drew the most attention in my driveway was a Ford Ka that the company loaned me. People thought that little egg was the coolest thing on wheels.
Second? A Nissan Cube, which I had before the U.S. version was announced. Could be the RHD was a factor, but several Toyota xB owners offered to swap with me.
That these two little runts caused more of a fuss than several other machines I brought home — including a Ford GT — has always been a source of amazement to me.
I would say I've had two.
I used to drive Fieros in the early 90s. Bright Red. Guys would come and ask about it and tease me for having the 4 cylinder regularly. Girls avoided me like the plague.
Years later, I ended up with a baby blue Mustang rental with the lame MUSTANG white sticker /stripe combo on the lower sides and everything. I hated how it looked (but did like how it drove). I must have had 6-10 young ladies come up and tell me they liked the car.
There's a lesson there for any single men out there that want to attract women.
Only think in last 15 years is that sometimes some dude realizes my Camry has a stick and geeks out, but it's rare.
The 1960 Impala I owned until about 5 years ago easily got the most attention out of anything I've ever driven. Not only was it bright red and a convertible, being an obvious classic that's not a muscle car got attention from every demographic, especially since I actually drove it regularly.
Our 928 also gets a lot more attention than I ever remember getting in it while growing up with it. It's not as widespread as the Impala, but every time I drive it I notice looks from other drivers and people walking doing a double take.
In general – my E53 coupe. People ask about it at gas stations. One guy asked to take a picture to send to his son. Another dude got out of his car to get better look in a parking lot. A woman in the grocery store parking lot told me it was 'pretty'.
From middle aged men: First gen BMW Z4. A few years after they came out, I was driving my boss' baby blue automatic with a flesh colored roof. It was a hideous combo, but I got lots of thumbs up and head nods. Fortunately I had the top down the whole week that I had it.
From the ladies: A rented red 3rd gen Eclipse convertible when they were fairly new to the market. It was not my first choice, but National only had 2 cars available – the Eclipse or a minivan. Drove around the DC metro with the top down for 4 days. At least once a day, women would honk and wave in traffic, and start up conversations at stoplights. It was a little weird for such a basic car, but I guess they nailed their target demographic.
Submitted by: Mike Arnott, ExAutoJourno, hoser68, Wantsamanuelalpharomero, GrannyShifter