I live in Los Angeles, where people really pay attention to cars and their aesthetics, and I'm always interested in what gets the most eyeballs. When I had a silver Bentley Flying Spur a few years ago, it may as well have been a Toyota Corolla. No one cared about it. Last year, though, I had a bright orange Flying Spur, and every single person in LA stared at it. When the Ford Maverick was new I had so many people coming up to me and asking questions about one I had on loan; the same goes for really any interesting new EV, like when I had a Polestar 2 before customer deliveries had started.

The Revuelto is definitely up there when it comes to the most attention I've gotten in a car. A China Blue Mercedes G63 is high up on the list (when that color was brand new and still quite rare), as is a pink Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo I drove when it had just come out. Even in boring white, the Bugatti Veyron was like a spaceship in the way it turned heads.

More than probably anything else I've driven, though, the Mercedes-Benz 190E Evo II race car that I got to spend an hour in at Monterey Car Week this year takes the cake in terms of attention grabbed. Yeah, it helped that it was at Car Week, where almost every single person who saw me drive by was an enthusiast, but still. People went absolutely nuts for it, and I can't think of any other car I've driven that garnered the most excited smiles, thumbs ups, and photos snapped.

What about you? What car have you driven that got the most attention, and did you like it? Let me know in the comments below, and I'll round up my favorite answers later this week.