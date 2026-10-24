These Are Your Takes On Electric Vehicles In The Face Of Expensive Gasoline

I've wanted to get an EV for a long time now. By the time I'm able to the technology will be much better than it was. I've got solar panels and my electric bill is negative $375

Suggested by Yowza

Solar is magnificent, isn't it? It feels like magic, being able to conjure energy out of thin air.

Not completely because of gas prices but also back injury, but been eyeing off lease ioniq 5s. Love the GRC but I don't know how long my body can handle it.

Suggested by Minivanman

The GR Corolla is one of the best cars on the market right now, but feeding that ripper three-cylinder high test is getting pretty pricey. I'm sorry to hear about your injury — I hope you recover well enough in time. An Ioniq 5 is a pretty good consolation prize, however.

We are not planning on buying a new car now, but whenever we talk about getting a new car, my wife and I only discuss electric cars. That's the future.

Suggested by 6thtimearound

Might I suggest looking into some inexpensive used options? I bought my first EV for just $2000.

Yeah it absolutely is. My partner has a 2021 Outback Touring, which is a fine car in many ways (great for our dogs) but falls short in some important areas for us, a big one being gas mileage. Two years ago, we were in a position where we were floating the idea of getting a second car for me: something cool, fun to work on, and under $10k. It would've been my first actual enthusiast car, and you might be able to imagine how thrilling that was for someone who lived so much of their life in poverty and almost gave up on the dream, because I was sincerely shopping for some of my dream cars. So much has changed in those two years, and not only is it totally unfeasible now for me to get another car that gets 1990s gas mileage AND requires storage and dedicated upkeep, but the conversation about trading in the Outback for a similar car with better MPGs and reliability has shifted to whether or not we should just straight up switch to an EV and invest in home charging. The newest Prius is also under consideration.

Suggested by HakosukaDreaming

This is exactly the kind of response I was imagining I would get when I asked the question. I'm saddened to hear that our collective current economic situation has essentially forced you out of an enthusiast project car, which is a rite of passage. That your fortunes have fallen from potentially buying a project car to simply trading a daily driver for a Prius is the biggest anecdotal indicator to me that a bigger recession (depression?) is coming.

I had an X3, which I never really connected with. Once Trump's insane war gas prices kicked in, paying for Super, on an ugly SUV I didn't really like, seemed stupid. I wanted a EV, with a great reliability, an opening sunroof, and I wound up with a used BMW i4. Holy smokes is it fantastic. The war 100% convinced me to go EV. Once oil companies can get people used to $5/gal, or $6/gal gas, they're not going to drop it. They know you'll pay. So glad to be EVing.

Suggested by PicklePicklesPickles

I'm really glad you like your i4. Life is way too short to be driving an X3.

When LA gas hit $6.17, I finally pulled the trigger and went EV. I purchased a 2025 Lucid Air Pure which had been returned on a lease – 400+ miles range, free charging at work, 50% depreciation, and it not being a Tesla were the main selling points. Two weeks in and it's been a dream.

Suggested by Christian

I really like the design of the Lucid; it's just such a pretty car on its own. Add in the efficiency benefits and how quiet it is, and it might be the perfect daily driver. Still a bit rich for my dirtbag blood, but I'm sure it looks good on you.