Is Expensive Gasoline Making You Reconsider Electric Vehicles Yet?

Plug-in battery electric vehicles and hybrids have really only been viable as daily-driven mainstream automobiles for about 16 years, since the Nissan Leaf and Chevrolet Volt first launched. The technology has rapidly advanced in the time since those early models, and a BEV today is arguably a better driving experience than its gasoline or diesel competitors, with many plug-in hybrids potentially offering the best driving experience in any given segment. With the price of a gallon of gasoline exploding in 2026, the people already riding the EV hype train are saving almost as much money on their commutes as someone who rides on a real train.

EV sales were gaining ground in the U.S. market for several years until President Donald Trump killed federal incentives and rebates. Every year it becomes easier to drive an EV every day in the United States, and yet adoption rates have flatlined, even in the face of extremely expensive fuel and massive cost-of-living inflation. Under 10% of U.S. consumers are purchasing EVs, compared to around 60% of Chinese consumers, and Europe hit 23.2% in the first three quarters of this year. And despite the relatively low adoption rate of plug-in cars for the U.S., non-plug-equipped hybrids are selling like proverbial hotcakes.

Pollsters recently found that some 57% of American drivers connected high gas prices to an increased interest in EVs, though that interest hasn't really translated to sales yet. I'm a little bit surprised it's not higher than that. Especially with the comparatively low cost of buying a used electric car, I don't think there has been a more accessible time in history to convert to an electric daily driver. So, I want to know if Iran War-era gasoline prices have pushed you to consider an EV or PHEV, and why or why not.

Sound off in the comments below with your thoughts, and we'll discuss it. Then I'll pick a few of my favorite responses to recap for everyone else on Monday. So, let's hear it. Are you more EV curious than you were last year?