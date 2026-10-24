9 Classic Plymouth Models And What They're Worth Today

Hopefully you haven't been in a coma for the last 25 years, because you'd be shocked to know that the once-great Plymouth has been dead since the turn of the century. Even more depressing is that the end of this storied brand was pretty ugly. In the 1990s, the vast majority of Plymouth's lineup consisted of badge-engineered versions of various Japanese cars or leftover Dodge products, and it was still only able to muster up about half of Dodge's sales. At the very end, the retro-modern-styled Prowler was the brand's only true Plymouth-designed model.

When it was finally put on the chopping block in 1999, Plymouth was simply not a part of Chrysler's future plans. Done and dusted. But nobody really cares that Plymouth went out at a low point — it's not like we judge Michael Jordan's career based on his final seasons with the Washington Wizards, right? Right.

Plymouth, despite its quiet and underwhelming demise, was a pillar of the American auto industry and delivered some of the most timeless Mopars of the 20th century, some of which you may be interested in for yourself. If that's the case (or if you're simply curious about values), we've conjured up a mix of desirable and important Plymouths, each with an up-to-date estimated value from Hagerty for you to compare against your bank account... and your better judgment.