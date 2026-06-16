The 'Gentleman's Muscle Car' Expertly Combined Luxury And Performance

Mopar fans probably know that before being a standalone muscle car, the GTX was Plymouth's way of selling you a go-fast Belvedere. Plymouth's idea of a spicier Belvedere was to pair the Satellite's swanky and upscale interior with a standard 440 Super Commando engine and heavy-duty suspension. That gave buyers a 375 or 425-horsepower Plymouth (if you ticked the optional 426 Street Hemi) with bucket seats, a lot of chrome, and woodgrain inserts. Rounding off the '67 GTX persona are a console-mounted tachometer, simulated hood scoops, a blacked-out front grille, and red stripes around the tires. At circa $3,200, which, for context, was almost $500 more than a Satellite Hardtop, this became a pricey Plymouth. Because of its nice-looking interior, gobs of performance, and a relatively steep asking price, enthusiasts quickly began calling the GTX the gentleman's muscle car.

Although the GTX gained its own identity in 1968 as a standalone model, the journey was fairly short-lived, as the nameplate eventually morphed into an option package — just like in its past — after the 1971 model year. During that period, Plymouth began calling the GTX "the Executive Branch of the Rapid Transit System." Chrysler managed to shift a little over 12,000 Plymouth GTXs in its debut year, of which only 125 cars (per Hemmings) were optioned with the 426 Hemi, making them particularly coveted. You may not know that, despite Plymouth introducing the 440 Six Barrel (that's Six Pack for you Dodge fans) in the 1969 Road Runner, it wasn't until a year later that the option was available for the GTX. So it's okay to be a bit wary if you see someone selling a '69 GTX with a Six Pack.